Sought-after online influencer Mike Graham expressed excitement about the release of the 'Fried vs. Tapped' series, which highlight some of the craziest videos people see online, interviews, and much more.

US Military Veteran turned online influencer Mike Graham has officially announced the debut of his new talk show 'Fried Vs. Tapped," which showcases original and exciting content and is poised to take the entertainment world by storm.

Michael Graham of Nashua NH is known for his viral videos on Instagram, where he highlights to his 55k plus followers his very vocal thick Boston accident mother, his love for food, and his personal life as an activist fighting to protect LGTBQ+ people's rights as a gay person himself.

'Fried Vs. Tapped' is going to be a weekly podcast that will cover some of the craziest videos people see online today and is slated to be released exclusively on Instagram.

In the show, Mike Graham will be joined by a local comedian of Nashua, NH, Michael Bisson. Michael Bisson has been known to perform on stage in Manchester, NH. His role on the series will be serving as 'Co-host,' alongside Michael Graham of Nashua, NH. The series itself has been verified and listed on IMDB.com.

Michael Graham of Nashua New Hampshire had expressed excitement with 'Fried vs. Tapped,' a sought-after production from the leading online influencer.

"I have a new show coming out soon that I developed a while back. The show will be more like a podcast but, in a way, will be completely authentic and original. That is what we are looking for, is originality. This series will be exclusively on Instagram, so anyone looking forward to the new series 'Fried Vs. Tapped' can locate it on my Instagram page. We really like the direction Instagram is going in, and we want to stick with that platform for the time being. Mike Bisson joining the series added so much more value to the show itself," said Mike.

Michael Graham of Nashua NH has made waves after he and Devyn Duncan took sweetness a step further by bringing their followers on a vast range of the power couple's daily activities – from treks to travel and LGBTQ+ activism.

Both Michael and Duncan became widely known as a power couple that adores posting comic content on their platform.

The series 'Fried Vs. Tapped' is currently in production and is slated to be released by the end of this year. To check out more information on the series, visit Mike Grahams Instagram page @the_mikegraham, https://www.instagram.com/the_mikegraham/.

