Winterizing and Maintaining your RV, Camper, and Motorhome Fluoramics, Inc.

Winterizing your RV, camper, or motorhome fifth wheel, travel trailer, or a pop-up camper is critical to many years of stress-free camping.

WINONA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winterizing your RV is critical to many years of stress-free camping. Whether your RV of choice is a motorhome, fifth wheel, travel trailer, or a pop-up camper, maintenance is key. “A little maintenance on RVs protects your investment. Use Fluoramics products such as HinderRUST or Tufoil on your motorhome, camper or towing vehicle and ensure many years of enjoyable outdoor life.” — Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer.Lubricating and Protecting Engines• Before putting your motorhome away, change the engine oil. If you use a towing vehicle for your travel trailer, fifth wheel, or pop-up camper, this is also a good time to change the oil in your towing vehicle. Used oil contains moisture, which causes corrosion in bearings and gears.• Add Tufoil Engine Treatment to the new host oil and run the engine at least until it is warmed up in order to get the lubricating and corrosion control properties of Tufoil throughout the system. Tufoil’s chemistry and boundary film wetting properties ensure the lubricant will travel into all the moving areas.• Adding Tufoil Engine Treatment will keep your engine running cool and efficiently. Don’t forget, Tufoil is for use with all 4-cycle engines and should be used with your other 4-cycle engines such as boats and 4-wheelers.• Ideally, run the engine for an hour if possible so that the normal operating temperatures evaporate any other moisture trapped within the engine.Preventing Corrosion Issues in Engines• Remove spark plugs and spray HinderRUST S4.0 ASC Aerosol Can inside the cylinders. When HinderRUST begins to foam back out, re-insert the spark plugs and finger tighten. HinderRUST will wet around the pistons, piston rings, and along the cylinder walls.• Spray HinderRUST S4.0 on the external mechanics and into the carburetor throttle body. Coat all linkages and cables.• To prevent the nuts, bolts, and hose clamps from sticking use HinderRUST S4.0 to lightly coat the entire engine except belts and moving items.• Spray HinderRUST S4.0 on battery terminals and exposed wires.Your engines will provide years of trouble-free performance if properly maintained. Be sure to take the time to properly protect your engine before putting it into storage.Lubrication and Corrosion Control in other areas• Prevent rust and lubricate at the same time with HinderRUST. Use Rust Stopping Lubricating Oil on exterior locks and hinges; slides, heating/cooling systems and bathroom fan motors; awning arms and mechanicals; hitch and tow bar pivot points; wheel nuts; hydraulic and scissor jacks; pivot points on retractable steps and more.• Use heavy-duty rust preventative HinderRUST HV100 on areas exposed to weather such as undercarriages, metal frames, ball hitches, wheel wells, inside door panels, plus low voltage wiring and battery terminals.• Lubricate interior doors and bin hinges/locks, ceiling vent cranks, rack and pinion slides, and more with Tufoil Lubit-8 lubricant. It has no odor, and the small packaging is easy to apply and store.Sealants and Greases for Connections• Keep valves, water reservoirs, showerhead and tank caps moving freely with Chem-8 silicone sealant. Chem-8 is perfect for repetitive opening and closing.• Prevent leaks on gray and black water seals with LOX-8 Paste Thread Sealant. Impervious to harsh chemicals, LOX-8 is the perfect sealant to use around treated waters.• Don’t forget to drain and winterize your water systems and de-winterize your water systems in the spring.Fluoramics’ products aren’t just for campers and RVs. These same products can be used with all the things that accompany camping and outdoor activities – boats, 4-wheelers, ATVs, bikes, scooters, motorcycles, towing vehicles, dirt bikes and golf carts. Fluoramics, Inc. is a solutions provider manufacturing engineered sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at http://www.fluoramics.com

