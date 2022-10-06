Governor Abbott Celebrates RGV LEAD, Education And Industry Partnerships

October 6, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated Rio Grande Valley Linking Economic and Academic Development (RGV LEAD) for its work in developing education and industry partnerships that help students set and achieve college and career goals for an educated and highly skilled workforce in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Texas continues to attract new jobs and new business investments thanks to our skilled and growing workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “The Rio Grande Valley is particularly well poised for continuing economic expansion. Meeting the changing needs of employers in the RGV and across the state is paramount to ensure ongoing job growth. I thank RGV LEAD for taking the lead in growing education and industry partnerships that inspire and empower students to succeed. Our state thrives when opportunity is abundant, and working together, we are building an even brighter future for all Texans."

Speaking on Governor Abbott’s behalf on Wednesday at “The State of Education and Industry in the Rio Grande Valley” panel hosted by RGV LEAD, Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, noted the region’s significant contribution to the state’s economy.

“We are proud to work alongside our partners in the Rio Grande Valley to foster continued economic growth and promote workforce development opportunities,” said Executive Director Cruz. “In Texas, our highly skilled, diverse workforce — more than 14.5 million strong — provides job-ready talent across the state. And thanks to the efforts of organizations like RGV LEAD, Texas will continue to develop the workforce of the future.”

The goal of the RGV LEAD event was to share information on how the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Education Agency, Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and other state agencies are working together to promote and expand high-demand occupations in the Rio Grande Valley. Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. delivered closing remarks.

RGV LEAD develops and manages collaborative projects that bring employers and educators together to help students set and achieve college and career goals for an educated and highly skilled Rio Grande Valley prepared for the global workforce.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is charged with marketing and promoting the state of Texas as a premier business location and travel destination and works closely with regional and community partners to ensure Texas remains the top state for business in the nation. Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas continues to set new records for total employment and jobs. Texas has remained the Best State for Business for a record 18 years in a row and received the Governor's Cup for the most job-creating corporate relocation and expansion projects for the last 10 consecutive years.