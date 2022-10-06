RosettiStarr Expands Human Intelligence Services to Support Clients Globally

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosettiStarr—an international intelligence, investigations, and security services firm—today announced the expansion of its human source intelligence practice to meet its clients' growing need for more comprehensive, insightful information and analysis to better inform their decision making.

"Finding and conducting interviews with well-placed sources has always been a critical component to the success of our investigations, whether it's for transactional diligence, business intelligence, crisis management, or litigation purposes," said Michael Starr, co-founder and COO of the firm. "As part of our continued growth and commitment to exceptional service, we are excited to announce that Managing Directors Jeff Smith and Joe Andrews will co-lead this effort."

"Combining Jeff's experience as a veteran Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist—deeply probing institutional and corporate malfeasance and personal misconduct—with Joe's extensive background in the intelligence field, working for both government and private industry, gives RosettiStarr a distinct advantage as we continue to grow our firm," Starr said.

Smith is an expert in fraud and corruption investigations. He spent more than two decades at the Washington Post, including as the national investigative editor, a foreign correspondent, and a national security correspondent. More recently, he served for 10 years as the managing editor for national security at the Center for Public Integrity.

Andrews brings a wealth of experience in global investigations, national security, and strategic advisory work, including as a senior officer in the Intelligence Community. He has advised C-suite executives and heads of state, and his overseas assignments and client engagements have spanned countries in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

"Our expanded team is well-positioned to deliver the human element—the firsthand observations and recollections from the people most familiar with the matter at hand," said Smith. "We've got long experience at finding the right people, extracting what we need to learn, and confirming everything we've heard. All the successful investigations I've overseen have depended on getting information that others missed or couldn't reach. These are challenges our team knows how to overcome."

"Deep public records research and interviews with primary sources are a powerful combination," said Andrews. "Human intelligence allows us to fill information gaps and answer tough questions. It is also vital to our diligence services when assessing the strengths and weaknesses of an investment target or management team, the reputational risks of a business partner, or the past performance of a C-suite candidate."

The team includes experienced investigators, journalists, former intelligence professionals, financial specialists, attorneys, and other experts. RosettiStarr interviews can help explain past and future complex events, identify potential threats, and provide key context and details.

Each engagement is customized and flexible to deliver discretely the most relevant and actionable information, for the boardroom, the courtroom, or the deal team.

Already, RosettiStarr has conducted thousands of interviews and reputational inquiries with executives, employees, analysts, subject matter experts, regulators, government officials, and other sources—in more than 15 languages across more than 45 countries. These efforts have been undertaken on behalf of institutional investors with over $650 billion in global AUM, more than 60 of the AmLaw Top 100 law firms, and in support of corporations, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

