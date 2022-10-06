New ESG-Friendly Biosurfactants Cut Midstream Oil & Gas Cleaning Time in Half, Turn Waste Oil and Sludge into Revenue
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions® launches AssurClean™
AssurClean not only solves each of those issues, but the products also turn routine cleaning procedures into a profit opportunity.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To help midstream oil & gas companies reduce sludge cleaning time and turn that residue into revenue, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions® is releasing AssurClean™, a line of high-performing, biosurfactant-based products. These treatments cut cleaning time for sludge, mud, friction reducers and other substances by 50%. AssurClean features biodegradable biosurfactants that maximize cleaning profitability through lower costs and by breaking down sludge into sellable oil.
— Jonathan Rogers, CEO of Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Why a New Approach Is Needed for Oily Sludge and Friction Reducer Removal
Daily almost 100 million barrels of oil flow into pipelines, tankers, trucks and rail cars, leaving viscous layers of sludge—heavy hydrocarbon-based substances such as asphaltenes, paraffin and other organic deposits.
Cleaning the massive amounts of waste from these substances has four main challenges:
Many standard midstream cleaning solvents contain xylene and / or heavy aromatic naphtha, which can be toxic to workers exposed in the confined spaces.
The methods often involve costly specialized equipment and manual cleaning efforts, resulting in higher maintenance costs.
The solvents also work slowly, requiring shutdowns of days or weeks; during which the vessels are out of service and unprofitable.
Removed sludge must be disposed of at further expense, often due to contamination with cleaning solvents.
“The midstream sector has long needed a faster, more effective and safer cleaning solution,” said Jonathan Rogers, CEO at Locus Bio-Energy Solutions. “AssurClean not only solves each of those issues, but the products also turn routine cleaning procedures into a profit opportunity.”
Biosurfactants Cut Cleaning Time by 50% Without Specialized Equipment
AssurClean’s cleaning success is due to the unique properties of the biosurfactants which disperse and enhance flowability of oily wax, asphaltenes, friction reducers and solids. The biosurfactants also have higher potency, meaning smaller, low-cost doses are much more effective than existing solvents and treatments.
As a result, AssurClean requires no special equipment or manual cleaning, and turns sludge into a sellable product—all in a fraction of the time. Each of these features minimizes cost and boosts cleaning profitability.
“AssurClean is an extension of our proven, cutting-edge biosurfactant technology,” Locus Bio-Energy Solutions’ director of technology, Dr. Megan Pearl, said. “Its industry-leading cost effectiveness combined with its environmental friendliness in both production and application will revolutionize midstream cleaning, much as its predecessors are doing in upstream applications.”
Proven Reductions in Cleaning Time and Down Time
AssurClean has already seen rapid success in field applications. In one case, the biosurfactant-based cleaning product removed four feet of sludge from a 40,000-barrel storage tank without requiring hydrovac trucks. It significantly reduced downtime and recovered almost 2,000 barrels of sellable oil.
AssurClean is based on the environmentally friendly dispersion and stimulation functionalities of the recent successful launch of the company’s AVERT™ line of biosurfactant dispersants and solvents. AssurClean can be used as a standalone treatment or added in small amounts to acid and steam, exponentially boosting these treatments’ power and reducing their dosage. The midstream cleaners are available for use immediately. To learn more, visit LocusBioEnergy.com.
About Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions is an oil innovation company committed to offering the best in high-level, science-driven, and sustainable solutions to the oil and gas industry. Utilizing the scientific capabilities of our accelerator company, Locus Fermentation Solutions, Locus Bio-Energy turns novel biosurfactants into safe, customized treatments for upstream and midstream oil and gas applications. Our non-living, environmentally friendly biosurfactants address a wide variety of the industry’s most pressing challenges, including improving well reliability and long-term production of cleaner fossil fuels. The biosurfactant treatments are carbon-neutral and made from 100% renewable resources. They have been proven to replace and outperform synthetic chemicals at a fraction of the dosage rates and cost, with a 2-3x ROI. For further information on Locus Bio-Energy Solutions and our ability to help produce low-carbon, low-cost barrels of oil, please visit LocusBioEnergy.com.
Locus BE AssurClean™ Aluminum Test