The Biggest Luxury Watch Show Of The Year: WATCHPRO Salon

WATCHPRO Salon WATCHPRO Salon: Britains Biggest Watch Show 50+ Brands Showcasing at WATCHPRO Salon

WATCHPRO Salon is taking place November 11 - 12 in the ballroom of The Londoner, a sensational 5-star hotel that opened last year right on Leicester Square.

LONDON, LEICESTER SQUARE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This exciting watch show is packed with inspiring watchmakers ranging from the hottest artisan independents such as Laurent Ferrier, Zeitwinkel and Czapek & Cie up to commercial giants including Grand Seiko, Maurice Lacroix, Oris and DOXA.

In all, we expect to have over 50 brands to discover.

There is also a lively seminar programme at the Salon covering topics of interest to watch collectors and enthusiasts.

Confirmed exhibitors, a list that is growing by the day, include:

Allemano | Anordain | Ball Watch | Bianchet | Bomberg | Bonhams | Byrne Watches | Charles Girardier | Cyrus | Czapek & Cie. | Doxa | eBay | Elliot Brown | Encelade 1789 | Grand Seiko | Hanhart | Ikepod | Junghans | Laurent Ferrier | Luminox | Marathon | Maurice Lacroix | Michel Herbelin | Montres Leroy | Oris | Perrelet | Qlocktwo | Reservoir | Scatola Del Tempo | Seiko | Sequent | Sinn | Speake-Marin | Squale | Swiss Capsule | Swiss Kubik | Victorinox | William Wood Watches | Zeitwinkel | Zodiac Watches

“WATCHPRO Salon is a prestigious event, but we are making it accessible to everybody with a passion for watches” says head of WATCHPRO Live Lucy Cheesewright.

The show debuted last year and was universally acclaimed for mixing blockbuster brands with independents that are rarely, if ever, seen in the UK to a delighted audience of watch lovers.

“Something interesting is happening in the world of watch events. Following the implosion of Baselworld, there are hundreds of watchmakers that have nowhere to show their latest novelties while, at the same time, the number of people with a passion for timekeepers has exploded, particularly in the UK,” notes WATCHPRO co-founder Rob Corder. “WATCHPRO Salon is an event where seasoned collectors and recent converts to the joys of horology can indulge in their passion,” he adds.

There are various sessions that the public can attend including a VIP Preview on Friday, November 11, which includes private meetings with watchmakers along with champagne and canapés. Tickets for the VIP Preview are £100.

An opening night cocktail party, also on Friday, with tickets priced at £45.

General admission is on Saturday, November 12, with tickets available at £20.

WATCHPRO Salon 2022