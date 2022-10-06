Snowflake Data Cloud Now Available on Carahsoft GSA Schedule

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, today announced that Snowflake has been added to Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, making the company’s cloud data platform widely available to the U.S. Federal, State and Local Government sectors.



Snowflake for Public Sector enables Government agencies to improve citizen services, increase mission effectiveness, and expedite the decision-making process by breaking down information silos and driving collaboration with near real-time data access. Snowflake offers Service Editions that are FedRAMP Authorized (Moderate) which run on AWS and Azure. U.S. Government agencies and departments seek the assurances of FedRAMP Authorized Service Editions to power their critical data workloads.

“Snowflake’s inclusion on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule will permit Government agencies to access advanced and secure cloud capabilities that will enable agencies to depart from dated legacy systems and modernize their day-to-day operations,” said Jeff Frazier, Head of Global Public Sector at Snowflake. “IT modernization is a top priority for Public Sector agencies across the country and Snowflake’s Data Cloud can help ensure that those transformation efforts are supported by seamless, secure, and collaborative data management methods.”

“Government agencies across the Federal, State, and Local levels are prioritizing data modernization efforts and looking for more collaborative, secure ways to operate,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “With the addition of Snowflake to our GSA Schedule, our U.S. Government customers and reseller partners now have expansive access to advanced, enterprise-ready cloud solutions to enable them to move beyond their siloed, legacy IT systems.”

Snowflake is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. Snowflake can also be purchased on the AWS marketplace through Carahsoft and its partner eco-system. For more information, contact the Snowflake team at Carahsoft at snowflake@carahsoft.com .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

Media Contact