Boca West Country Club Appoints Zane Khan as ATP Touring Tennis Pro

We are delighted to welcome Zane Khan to the Boca West family. Our members are thrilled to have such a well-regarded ATP pro at our Club.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca West Country Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Zane Khan as its ATP resident tennis touring pro. The 20-year-old Delray Beach resident and Houston, Texas native made his ATP main draw debut at the 2020 European Open. He achieved a career high ranking of 16 in the ITF Junior Rankings. He is a three-time Futures winner, winner of the Eddie Herr International Tournament, and a finalist at the U18 Orange Bowl.
— Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and GM, Boca West Country Club
Khan made it to the final round of qualifying for the Delray Beach Open and the U.S Open. He is managed by Sebastien Grosjean’s agency, Tennium.
Boca West Country Club has a top-tier tennis facility, which includes a stadium court with seating for 325, plus tennis clinics, private lessons, and access for members to USPTA staff. Designed to improve endurance and to provide members with the opportunity to develop an all-court game, the tennis center features 27 Hydro Courts, three courts lit for night play, one U.S. Open cushion court (dual purpose tennis hardcourt and four pickleball courts), and eight dedicated pickleball courts with an additional six under construction. Boca West offers various men’s and women’s leagues for all levels and organizes over 10 social events / tournaments per year. Each league competes with various clubs throughout Palm Beach County.
“We are delighted to welcome Zane Khan to the Boca West family. Our members are thrilled to have such a well-regarded ATP pro at our Club,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager for Boca West Country Club. “Zane exhibits such professionalism and passion for tennis and our members are excited about having him here to train.”
John Joyce, Director of Racquet Sports for Boca West Country Club, said, “Our members will love seeing Zane train here. His energy and approach are top notch and he will be sure to provide inspiration to our members.”
Khan stated, “I have heard about Boca West and its incredible facilities and programming for years. I am so looking forward to working with the incredible team at Boca West.”
About Boca West Country Club
Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Coming soon is the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include a Core Training studio, Spinning studio and Aerobics studio. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer I Golf Course.
Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, and 2022 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers. Boca West has also been named a 2021 and 2022 Top Workplace USA by Energage and a 2020 South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace.
For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about membership, please call 561.488.6934.
