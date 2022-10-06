Alteration of stamp issue plan 2022

MACAU, October 6 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that two new stamp themes will be included in the Issue Plan 2022: “Transmac – 70 Years in Macao” to be issued on 8th November, and “130th Anniversary of Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society” to be issued on 22ndNovember.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.