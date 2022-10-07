Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Projected To Touch USD 257 Billion & growing at a CAGR of nearly 24% by 2031

infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market

infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS)market is estimated to worth approximately USD 257 Billion by the end of 2031 by Grow at a CAGR of nearly 24% forecast 2031

Research Nester published a report titled " Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031" which delivers detailed overview of infrastructure-as-a-service in terms of market segmentation by deployment type, component, enterprise size, end-user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market. Cloud services are taking the world by storm. Nearly 35% of all IT budgets around the world are allocated to cloud computing. By 2020, approximately 85% of enterprise workloads were in the cloud. Cloud service models such as infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) are increasingly being adopted, as they lead to reduced IT burden and lower incurred cost. Driven by these key factors, the global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS)market is estimated to worth approximately USD 257 Billion by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of nearly 24% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. The growth of the market can also be attributed to high demand for managed cloud computing services led by increasing digitalization and technological advancements. The market is segmented by deployment type into public cloud IaaS, private cloud IaaS, hybrid cloud IaaS, out of which, the hybrid cloud IaaS segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market over the forecast period. Geographically, the global IaaS market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of advanced IT infrastructure and high penetration of hybrid cloud in the region. Additionally, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to witness highest growth during the forecast period.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Growing Need to Reduce IT Burden and Increasing Adoption of IaaS Solutions to Boost Market GrowthAvailability of new technologies and their features have rolled over as organizations continue developing and deploying technologies. IaaS technology provides robust infrastructure set-up that is feasible and financially beneficial, which helps organizations decrease overall capital expenditure on IT spend, reducing significant management burden. Organizations are increasingly migrating to cloud infrastructure, with adoption of IaaS solutions. These factors are driving the demand for IaaS solutions further, fostering the growth of the global infrastructure-as-a-service market.However, concerns over data protection, privacy and security, and lack of proper infrastructure and awareness about the capabilities of cloud infrastructure are restraining the adoption of IaaS solutions, hindering the growth of global infrastructure-as-a-service market over the forecast period. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global IaaS market which includes company profiling of VMware, Inc., Nutanix, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft, Google Cloud, Dell Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM, Oracle, Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group), Red Hat, Inc., among others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. 