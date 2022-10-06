Daktronics Bringing New Light to Crypto.com Arena Events

New end wall, more than 3,000 linear feet of fascia displays installed

/EIN News/ -- BROOKINGS, S.D., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, were selected to manufacture and install all new end wall video displays and more than 3,000 linear feet of ribbon displays at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The project was installed over the summer months during the arena’s first phase of renovations and will be used to entertain fans, show statistics, run promotions and sponsorship inventory during Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Sparks games starting this season.



"We are incredibly excited to be working with Daktronics and upgrading our LED displays throughout the arena and truly elevating the fans’ experience with three levels of LED ribbon boards and two large end wall video displays,” said Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE.

To bring new light to each end of the arena, new LED end wall video displays have been installed. Each display features 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing and measures approximately 21 feet high by 65.5 feet wide. Each display is capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.





Three new ribbon displays have been installed inside Crypto.com Arena, approximately triple the amount of linear feet of ribbon displays than the venue had previously. Each ribbon display has been installed along different levels of the seating fascia to bring additional game information and graphics to provide a fully immersive entertainment experience for event attendees. Each ribbon features 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing and measures approximately 2.5 feet high with the lower level ribbon measuring 894 feet wide, the mid-level ribbon measuring 1,076 feet wide and the upper level ribbon measuring 1,093 feet wide.

“We’re continually building and delivering LED solutions for the largest event venues in the world, and this project coming together at Crypto.com Arena highlights the work we strive for on a daily basis,” said Daktronics Vice President of Live Events Jay Parker. “We’re excited to partner with the venue and their project teams to make their live event experience something special for fans and audiences in Los Angeles.”

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60 percent of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena has undoubtedly developed an unrivaled reputation for excellence having established itself as one of the world’s busiest and most successful venues in the world. As the home of four professional sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, the NHL’s LA Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks – Crypto.com Arena has proven to be a home court advantage for the local teams. The AEG owned and operated arena continues to distinguish itself as the host of major, high-profile events of national and international distinction including the 2004, 2011 & 2018 NBA All-Star Games, 2002 & 2017 NHL All-Star Game, 2000 Democratic National Convention, 2009 World Figure Skating Championships and 19 of the last 22 GRAMMY Awards shows. Crypto.com Arena twenty-two years have also been marked with performances and special events that brought international stature to the downtown Los Angeles venue including concerts Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Keith Urban, Roger Waters, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Michael Bublé, Carrie Underwood and Justin Timberlake, as well as world championship boxing, family shows and special events. Hosting over 250 events a year, the arena’s reputation for world-class amenities, features and commitment to quality of service and the guest experience is second to none.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

