Provide Community Scoops a Double Award Win in the 2022 Business Culture Awards
Member-owned health and social care CIC Provide Community is celebrating two award wins at the 2022 Business Culture Awards
It’s a great feeling to win, for me it’s the external validation that we are successfully striving to achieve our Vision, Mission and Values through a positive and inclusive culture.”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not-for-profit health and social care organisation Provide Community has taken home two awards at the 2022 Business Culture Awards. The annual awards celebrate the UK’s top forward-thinking organisations who invest in people, innovation and values to lead in business culture.
— Vicky Waldon, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Provide Community
Compered by Reverend Richard Coles, the 2022 Business Culture Awards showcased a stellar line-up of finalists including Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, Sage, Schroders and NatWest.
Provide Community operates as a Community Interest Company (CIC), dedicated to reinvesting its profits back into the communities it serves. With a vision to transform lives through care, innovation and compassion, the company has a growing portfolio of divisions dedicated to delivering ongoing improvement, accessibility and quality of health and social care services. An example is Provide Digital, creating intelligent digital solutions for better health experiences.
Provide Community’s entries focused on the employee-owned organisation’s investment in people, innovation and services and its grants and donations which total more than £3.5 million to local charities and community groups in the last 11 years.
Beating off finalists including Bewley Homes, UST and Evora Global, Provide Community Group Chief Executive Mark Heasman was awarded the ‘Business Culture Leadership Award.’
Commenting on the award, Mark said: “I am lost for words. It is an honour to lead an organisation where people make a difference every day. When we talk about culture, it really is the mindset of every Provide Community colleague that makes it happen, and I am so proud of what we do.”
In the second shortlisted nomination, Provide Community again faced stiff competition from finalists including Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, The Children’s Trust and Westminster City Council, and was announced as the winning entry for ‘Best Public/Not-For-Profit Organisation for Business Culture.’
Vicky Waldon Group Chief Commercial Officer said: “It was a fantastic night, and we were very humbled to receive the recognition we did. Our success as a business is down to the commitment of all of our colleagues in the Provide Community to deliver such great services. It’s a great feeling to win, for me it’s the external validation that we are successfully striving to achieve our Vision, Mission and Values through a positive and inclusive culture.
“Mark shows such compassionate leadership, proving that you can grow and develop a successful business whilst keeping true to your values.”
ABOUT PROVIDE COMMUNITY
Established as a CIC in 2011, Provide Community is a social enterprise delivering a range of community health and social care services across Essex and East Anglia. The not-for-profit organisation works within NHS and community care settings and owns three private businesses.
Provide Community operates as a Community Interest Company (CIC), dedicated to reinvesting its profits back into the communities it serves. With a vision to transform lives through care, innovation and compassion, the company has a growing portfolio of divisions dedicated to delivering ongoing improvement, accessibility and quality of services. An example is Provide Digital, creating intelligent digital solutions for better health experiences.
As an employee-owned enterprise, Provide Community’s workforce of over 1200 colleagues is responsible for making key business decisions, including nominating local causes to benefit from funding and donation initiatives. To date, the company has donated over £3.5 million to charities, education and community organisations.
Provide Community is also one of three organisations that make up Mid and South Essex Community Collaborative (MSECC), which has been nationally recognised as a regional exemplar for its sharing of best practice, collaboration and innovation to improve the quality and efficiency of health and social care services.
Kate Everett
The Write Impression
+44 1473 326907
kate@thewriteimpression.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn