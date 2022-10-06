Provide Community Scoops a Double Award Win in the 2022 Business Culture Awards

The Provide Community team accept their trophy at the 2022 Business Culture Awards Mark Heasman, Provide Group CEO accepts the Business Culture Leadership Award

Member-owned health and social care CIC Provide Community is celebrating two award wins at the 2022 Business Culture Awards

It’s a great feeling to win, for me it’s the external validation that we are successfully striving to achieve our Vision, Mission and Values through a positive and inclusive culture.” — Vicky Waldon, Group Chief Commercial Officer at Provide Community