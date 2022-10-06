Aleph.im Introduces The First Open Source and Decentralized Indexing Solution for Solana

Making Solana On-Chain Data More Accessible To All

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleph.im, the Web3 cloud platform for computing services, file storage and indexing solutions, announced today the launch of their open source and decentralized indexing solution for the Solana ecosystem, to accelerate the development of decentralized applications through accessible data queries and integrations. As the main indexer of major Solana DeFi protocols like Serum.Markets , Raydium , Port Finance , Saber and Orca , aleph.im is among the largest contributors to the indexing of data on the Solana blockchain.



“All our competitors on Solana are currently centralized and closed source, meaning these resources can run into serious security flaws, single points of failure, outage issues, and inability to audit the code base externally”, said Jonathan Schemoul, CEO of aleph.im. “We are proud to be the first fully decentralized and open source indexing solution on Solana, and we look forward to seeing the innovations that will arise from this open framework”.

“Open source drives innovation and quicker and efficient development, and we’re happy to see projects like aleph.im contributing to the Solana ecosystem in this way”, Anatoly Yakovenko, founder of Solana.

On-chain data indexing constitutes the building blocks of DeFi and NFT applications allowing users to access portfolio aggregators, TVL dashboards, wallet profiling, open orders tracking and more. But accessing historical data on the Solana network currently requires costly physical hardware, super fast internet connection, and computing power that is unreachable for individual projects who want to query the history of the blockchain and build useful data points for their applications.

With aleph.im, Solana builders can improve, customize or fork the open-sourced decentralized indexer and tap into a foundational framework that has already indexed over 3,000 market pairs within the Solana DeFi ecosystem, including Serum.Markets , Raydium , Port Finance , Saber and Orca , and fulfills over 14 million transaction requests each day to 220+ independently run resource nodes on their network.

“Aleph.im’s decentralized indexing solutions make it a one-stop solution for projects like Raydium to access accurate on-chain data at lightning speed", added Infra, a core contributor to Raydium.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a distributed cloud platform that provides serverless trusted computing services, file storage and indexing solutions to replace traditional centralized cloud computing. It provides dApps of any chain instant access to database solutions thanks to its scalable peer-to-peer network and programming language-agnostic interface. For more information visit aleph.im

Explore Aleph.im’s indexing solution , staking DApp , and NFT & IPFS Backup dApp .

Follow aleph.im on Twitter: @aleph_im

For press inquiries contact Karla Vilhelem at karla@howl.xyz