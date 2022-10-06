Preorders are alive! Get your Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch on Verizon

/EIN News/ -- Switch or add a new line and get Google Pixel 7 Pro on us with select Unlimited plans and select trade-in (broken phones included)1

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon kicked off preorders today for Google’s epic new suite of Pixel products, including the new Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch . And we’re making it easier than ever for new and current customers to get the new Pixel 7 and Google Pixel Watch on the network America relies on with these amazing offers:



Switch to Verizon or add a new line and get $700 off a new Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 7 when you trade-in select phones — even broken ones — on qualified Unlimited plans. To make it even easier to switch, we’re offering a $200 eCard to cover the costs of moving to Verizon 1 .

. Upgrade your old phone and get $700 off the Pixel 7 lineup with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans 2 .

. Need a Pixel for a friend? Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro and get up to $700 off another with a qualified Unlimited plan. What’s more? You get a $400 eCard when you switch two lines to Verizon 3 .

. Get the new Google Pixel Watch for $5 a month when you buy a new Android smartphone 4 . Or, get the new Google Pixel Watch for free when you buy a new Android smartphone and trade in a smartwatch 5 .

Super charge your new Pixel 7 with some great accessories deals. For a limited time, get 50% off Verizon chargers6, $100 off Pixel Buds Pro when you buy a Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro phone6,7, and 20% off select cases and screen protectors for Pixel 7 lineup6.



Pair your new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro with one of our best 5G Unlimited plans. Our Mix & Match plans give you the flexibility to pay for what you need, including some of the most popular entertainment, like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Google Play Pass on us, depending on your plan.

The Magic Street Search

To celebrate the launch of the Pixel 7 series, Verizon has partnered with Google to create The Magic Street Search, a one-of-a-kind virtual scavenger hunt powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. We tapped three of the coolest influencers — Desus Nice, Yvonne Ng and Jenna Bandy — to post photo scavenger hunt clues to give you a chance to win the new Pixel 7 Pro. There's only one catch: they used the Pixel's Magic Eraser feature in Google Photos to “remove” legendary landmarks in New York City and Los Angeles from their photos. Your job is to find those locations in Verizon’s custom Google Maps experience. If you succeed, you can enter for a chance to win the new Pixel 7 Pro.



Need some help along the way? Verizon's Magic Street Search Car — inspired by Google’s Street View Car, but topped with new Pixel 7 Pro phones and powered by 5G Ultra Wideband — will tweet additional clues on Verizon's Twitter with footage captured on the go. Visit verizon.com/magic-street-search to learn more.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are here!

The Pixel 7 series puts the world at your fingertips with interactive features that help you live your life without worrying about the little things. Both phones take full advantage of 5G Ultra Wideband so you can download and stream movies and TV shows in minutes, video conference and collaborate remotely in near real-time and take advantage of new immersive experiences8. This is yet another example of Verizon’s focus to accelerate 5G mobility growth with cutting-edge new smartphones. Here are the coolest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro features.

Performance that adapts to you: At A Glance lets you see important information and shortcuts right on your home screen to save you time based on context — like when your next business appointment is. Pixel searches your commonly used apps, like Gmail, to find hotel reservations, food delivery ETA and video doorbell notifications from Nest and Ring.



Speech recognition is also getting a big boost in the new Pixel phones. Now you have access to additional languages in Live Translate, and instant voice replies from your lock screen with Assistant Voice Typing.

Even the battery adjusts to your needs. Pixel's Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours by prioritizing power to the apps you use the most9.

Photography that unleashes true self-expression: Pixel continues to prove that a great camera is more than just hardware and megapixels. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro include new features that turn your snapshots into art with zero learning curve.

Want to get rid of that telephone line in the background of a portrait or that exit sign from your wedding photos? Magic Eraser in Google Photos makes distractions disappear, or you can use it to camouflage objects to put the focus on your subject.

Zoom to your heart's desire and get crisp photos. Pixel 7 Pro has the highest quality zoom on a Pixel, ever. Pixel 7 Pro’s Super Res Zoom camera provides image quality comparable to a 10x optical zoom — so you can see the subject at its sharpest — as if you were right up close. On Pixel 7, Super Res Zoom now provides up to 2x optical zoom equivalent results without the need of any extra Telephoto lens10. For video fans, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now able to create high-quality videos with a beautiful out-of-focus background and colors — called Cinematic Blur — that draw attention to the subject of interest. And with 10-bit HDR, you can record videos with vibrant contrast so you can document epic landscapes and cinematic moments with hyper-realistic quality.

Security, privacy and peace of mind: Keep your business and personal information safe with the new Pixel 7 series thanks to multiple layers of hardware security. Under the hood, Tensor G2 has the Google Security Anchor built in, and it works with the certified, next-gen Titan M2 security chip, which makes Pixel even more resilient to attacks11.

Security risks are constantly evolving. To protect you and your sensitive data against these threats, Pixel comes with at least five years of security updates. With these updates, your Pixel gets even more secure over time.

Whether you run IT for an Enterprise or manage a small business, the Pixel 7 series gives you the peace of mind, battery life and Google innovations you need for powerful, all-day productivity. And later this year, Pixel 7 will offer a free built-in VPN, enabled by Google One, so you have extra protection wherever you’re connected and no matter what app or browser you’re using.

Google Pixel Watch — Help by Google. Health by Fitbit.

The Pixel phones aren’t the only awesome devices coming to Verizon. The most anticipated smartwatch in years is finally here — introducing the Google Pixel Watch , chock full of all the Googleness you’ve come to love, but small enough to fit on your wrist. Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch to deliver the best of Google and Fitbit and it's available right now for preorder in Black, Silver and Gold for $11.11 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $399.99).

Google’s smartwatch sports a bold circular, domed design, scratch-resistant glass and stainless steel finishes. You can customize your watch face with colors and layouts that match your style and easily switch between digital, analog and modern watch faces.

Use it to easily access Google Maps, Google Wallet, Gmail, your calendar and more — all with the help of your friendly Google Assistant. It also works seamlessly with your Nest products, Pixel phone and Pixel Buds so you can easily switch between devices and manage your smart home wherever you are12.

Finally, it is fully integrated with Fitbit, so you can track your heart rate and sleep, assess your heart rhythm with the ECG app13, and see a ton more metrics in the Fitbit app.

Accessories and availability

Accessory bands for the Google Pixel Watch can take you from work to workouts to a night on the town. Verizon will offer an assortment of awesome bands online only, including woven and crafted leather bands. Make your new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro your own with new cases and screen protectors from Otterbox, kate spade New York, Samsung UAG, Incipio, ZAGG Invisibleshield and Elizabeth James (sold exclusively at Verizon). For a limited time, get 20% off select Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cases and screen protectors online only, plus get two-day shipping on us.

Pixel 7 is available in Lemongrass, Obsidian and Snow and starts at $19.44 per month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $699.99 retail). Pixel 7 Pro is available in Hazel, Obsidian and Snow and starts at $24.99 per month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $899.99 retail).

Visit verizon.com today to order your new Pixel 7 , Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch . Verizon business customers can visit Verizon Business Group for business-specific pricing and promos.

1 5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $899.99 (128 GB) device payment purchase w/new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req’d on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plans req’d. $200 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less $700 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2 $699.99 (128 GB) device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req’d on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More and 5G Get More Unlimited plans req’d. $200 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks). Less $700 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

3 Up to $1,099.99 device payment purchase w/ 1 new smartphone line on One Unlimited for iPhone (all lines on account req’d on plan), 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More and 5G Get More Unlimited plans per phone req’d. $200 Verizon e-gift card per phone (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in of 2 lines. 2nd phone must be of equal or lesser value: Less up to $700 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

4 5G access requires a 5G-capable device. Up to $1,919.99 (phone) device payment purchase w/ new smartphone line req’d. $399.99 (watch) device payment purchase req’d. Watch: Less $219.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

5 5G access requires a 5G-capable device. Up to $1,919.99 (phone) device payment purchase w/ new smartphone line req’d. $399.99 (watch) device payment purchase req’d. Watch: Less $219.99 promo credit + $180 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

6 Limited time offer. While supplies last. Terms may apply.

7 Free 2-Day shipping on orders $49+. Available for purchases placed on Verizon.com for delivery within the U.S. only, excluding Alaska and Hawaii. In Store Pick-Up: Available across the U.S. at participating Verizon Wireless stores; orders must be placed between 8AM-5PM, Mon-Sat, before 2PM Sun. Subject to inventory availability.

8 Download speeds may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband.

9 Estimated battery life based on testing using a median Pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of other features. Actual battery life may vary.

10 Based on internal benchmarks comparing top-tier smartphones.

11 Compared to Pixel 5a and earlier Pixel phones.

12 Requires compatible smart home devices.

13 The ECG app is only available in select countries. Not intended for use by people under 22 years old. See fitbit.com/ecg for additional details.

