Microservices Architecture Market

A cloud-based arrangement like programming as a help (saas) and platform as a service (paas) is driving the microservices architecture market.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Microservices Architecture Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope to 2026 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The global microservices architecture market was estimated at $2.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to garner $8.07 billion by 2026, manifesting a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global microservices architecture market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Increase in digital transformations, proliferation of connected devices, and rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions augment the growth of the global microservices architecture market. However, security and several compliance issues restrain the growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in implementation of virtualized infrastructure is expected to usher multiple opportunities for the stakeholder in the industry.

The industry is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global microservices architecture market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.1% in between 2019 to 2026. Furthermore,

Based on deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment accounted for around three-fifths of the market revenue in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by 2026. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.2% through 2026.

Based on region, the global market is analyzed across regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The region across North America contributed to more than half of the global market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain its position throughout 2026. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The frontrunners in the global microservices architecture include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Salesforce.com., Datawire, MuleSoft Inc., Software AG, CA Technologies, and Syntel.

Covid-19 Scenarios-

• During covid-19 outbreak, the adoption of cloud-based solutions and digital transformation has increased widely. This, in turn, augmented the demand for microservices architecture.

• In addition, the trend of virtual infrastructure during to covid-19 pandemic has elevated greatly, thereby driving the demand for microservices architecture

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

