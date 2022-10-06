(Video) On the 20th Day of Iran’s Nationwide Uprising, Students Led the Protests

October 5, the 20th day of the nationwide uprising of the Iranian people continued with protests and strikes. So far, 400 people have been recorded to be killed, and 20,000 arrests. In Mashhad, schoolgirls protested and chanted “the mullahs must get lost.

Students in Karaj protested and chanted: “I will kill whoever killed my sister,” “the imprisoned student must be freed,” and “death to the Basij.”And students in Shiraz chanted: “This is the year of blood, and Khamenei will be overthrown,”

October 5 In Shiraz, south-central Iran. referring to the regime’s infamous Basij forces, who are responsible for the surveillance and spying on the people supporting the security forces to arrest the active people who are the engines of the protests.

Maryam Rajavi the NCRI president-elect: "The special feature of this era is that regardless of the fact that the mullahs abandons or keeps its nuclear program it will face an outbreak of uprisings where the Resistance Units will play their leading role."

October 5 - Qom, central Iran. Locals continued the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th night of the uprising. Protesters chanted from their rooftops during the night: “Don’t fear we are united,” and “Death to the dictator!” "Death to Khamenei"

Oct.5 Nurabad, south-central Iran Protesters torched a square as they continue the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th night of the uprising.

The regime’s brutal response to the protests has drawn widespread international condemnation. In today’s report, we will start with the latest news received today due to the internet shutdown in Iran.”
— MEK
PARIS, FRANCE, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) reported that on October 5, the 20th day of the nationwide uprising of the Iranian people continued with protests and strikes. So far, nationwide uprisings have been recorded in more than 170 cities with 400 people killed and 20,000 arrests.

Yesterday, the protests were held especially by the country’s younger generation, mainly high school students. In several schools in Tehran, students protested and chanted: “Death to the dictator”.

Students in Karaj protested and chanted: “I will kill whoever killed my sister,” “the imprisoned student must be freed,” and “death to the Basij.”

And students in Shiraz chanted: “This is the year of blood, and Khamenei will be overthrown,” “shameless” referring to the regime’s security forces and officials, and “Basiji must get lost”, referring to the regime’s infamous paramilitary Basij forces, who are responsible for the surveillance and spying on the people supporting the security forces to arrest the active people who are the engines of the protests.

In Saqqez schoolgirls chanted: “Don’t fear we are united,” and “Death to the dictator”. They held their protest on the streets in front of the university, and some of them were arrested. In Marivan the students joined this movement and protested on the streets. People supported them by honking their car horns.

In Mashhad, schoolgirls protested and chanted “the mullahs must get lost.”

So far, the regime’s brutal response to the protests has drawn widespread international condemnation. In today’s report, we will start with the latest videos from last night, which were received today due to the internet shutdown in Iran.

Maryam Rajavi the NCRI president-elect: "The special feature of this era is that regardless of the fact that the regime in Iran abandons or keeps its nuclear program, it will face an outbreak of uprisings where the PMOI/MEK and its Resistance Units will play their leading role."


October 5 – Tehran, Valiasr Street Protesters chanting: “Death to the dictator!”

October 5 – Shiraz, south-central Iran. Locals in Moali’Abad Blvd are continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th night of the uprising.

October 5 – Isfahan, central Iran. Locals at Bozorgmehr Bridge are continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th night of the uprising.


October 5 – Sanandaj, western Iran. Locals established roadblocks as they continue the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th night of the uprising.

October 5 – Nurabad, Fars Province, south-central IranProtesters torched a square as they continue the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th night of the uprising.

Tehran, Iran Niavaran district. Locals tore down a pro-regime banner claiming the regime’s state police are servants of the people and people support the state police.


October 5 – Kermanshah, western IranLocals continue the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th night of the uprising.

October 5 – TehranLocals in the capital’s Sa’adat Abad district continued the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th night of the uprising.

October 5 – TehranOctober 5 – TehranLocals continued the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th night of the uprising.

October 5 – Qom, central #Iran Locals continued the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th night of the uprising.

October 5 – Hashtpar (Talesh), northern #IranLocals continued the nationwide protests against the regime on the 20th day of the uprising.

Iran‘s newest generation is seen tearing out images of the regime’s first supreme leader Ruhollah Khomeini.

High school students protested and chanted: “Death to the Basij!” referring to the regime’s IRGC paramilitary Basij Force.

October 5– Kerman, south-central Iran. Iran’s regime security agents have been seen attacking high school students protesting the mullahs’ dictatorship.

October 5 – Tehran, Valiasr district locals continued the nationwide protests against the regime on the 19th night of the uprising.

Kish Island, southern Iran.Protesters chanting: “So many years of crimes! Death to the mullahs’ regime!”

October 5 – Tehran, 12:30 am local time protesters torched a vehicle of the regime’s security forces.Protesters chanting: “Death to the dictator!”

October 5 – Tehran, Valiasr district – 1:00 am local time Protesters were still in the streets continuing their rallies against the mullahs’ regime.

Tehran—October 5, 2022: In Tehran, protesters gathered in several districts for the 20th night and chanted anti-regime slogans.

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

