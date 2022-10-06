Submit Release
Treplus Communities Launches Treplus Travel

Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Columbus, OH-October 5, 2022-Treplus Communities is pleased to introduce the launch of "Treplus Travel" for active adult residents and their guests. The inaugural trip is scheduled for December 11-13th and designed to promote Bavarian-style holiday spirit with travel to Frankenmuth, Michigan.

As an innovator in 55+ active adult living, Treplus Communities offers carefree, maintenance-free living that provides amenity-rich, elegant apartment homes with attached garages, rich social engagement, and more time to pursue hobbies and interests including travel aspirations.

The inaugural trip will have an itinerary that includes popular destination visits to Frankenmuth Clock Company, Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, The Henry Ford Museum, and Greenfield Village. A guided city tour, German dinner and music, and wine tasting will be highlights of the three-day tour package.

Tour packages are available for singles and couples and will include a three-day deluxe motorcoach, lodging for two nights in Frankenmuth, two German breakfast buffets, two dinners that include Jager Schnitzel meals, family-style chicken dinners, luggage handling, all taxes and tips on services.

Treplus Communities currently operates three Central Ohio locations in Dublin, Delaware, and Pickerington as well and a location in Centerville, Ohio near Dayton. Two additional locations are under development at Sugar Maple Commons in Grove City and Spruce Commons in Westerville.

 Interested parties may contact Treplus Communities for more information by calling 614.228.0326 x 117 or visit us online at TreplusCommunities.com.

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company based in Columbus, Ohio focused on meeting the needs of active adults age 55+. Our beautiful communities offer single-story, condo-quality luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design principles and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that provide accessibility and a carefree lifestyle with great opportunities for social engagement. 


Julie Stein
Treplus Communities
6142280326
jstein@trepluscommunities.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


