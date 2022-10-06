Legendary East End Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opens in New York City
EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street on Friday, October 7th, 2022 for Friends and Family and officially on Thursday October 13th, 2022. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
The menu boasts quite a medley of delectable dishes including, but not limited to, entrees like their savory prime steaks, succulent rack of lamb, and juicy roasted chicken; the freshest seafood plates such as branzino, salmon, scallops, and jumbo shrimp; a raw bar featuring fresh plump oysters and jumbo shrimp; and delicious sides like their creamed spinach and roasted cauliflower.
Owner Joseph DeCristofaro has brought the Old Stove Pub to New York City in 2022, at the perfect time as the Big Apple is re-establishing itself as the world's dining capital. For good reason, the successful eatery is legendary among culinary aficionados in the east and has attracted a regular clientele of celebrities, CEOs, families, and first dates.
The welcoming atmosphere DeCristofaro has created complements the needs of the foodie while appreciating the value of an incredible atmosphere. The new Manhattan location offers quality steaks and entrees that will rival the best steakhouses in the city, as well as an immaculate setting with a comfortable dining room and outdoor seating.
With dinner service running from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Tuesday through Sunday, guests can enjoy the steakhouse that carries a Mediterranean flair plus a full bar and specialty cocktail menu. Old Stove Pub will offer more than 20 wines by the glass, daily Happy Hour specials beginning at 4:00pm with a special bar menu and an extensive house martini and cocktail list. Plans do include opening for Brunch on Saturday and Sunday later this month.
Born and raised in Southampton, and part time Upper East Side resident, Joey DeCristofaro is a restauranter as well as a notable real estate developer. With an aptitude for home renovation and design, he quickly put together a team to revitalize the iconic Hamptons eatery and before long it was better than the original and has now brought that same focus and determination to Midtown Manhattan as Old Stove Pub will be a destination for foodies and locals alike.
With delightful entrees for dinner to fun and family-oriented brunches with live music, the new venue on First Avenue is sure to shine above the competition.
For more information, visit: www.oldstovepub.com
For hi-res images, visit: https://bit.ly/3rBCVrc
Norah Lawlor
For more information, visit: www.oldstovepub.com
For hi-res images, visit: https://bit.ly/3rBCVrc
