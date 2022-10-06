Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Hosted the 40th Annual Golf Tournament

Gary Jacob, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Dennis Herman, William T. Sullivan (Photo credit: Charles Manley)

Gary Jacob, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Dennis Herman, William T. Sullivan (Photo credit: Charles Manley)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annual Tournament Raised More Than $200,000 Towards Cancer Research Programs

The Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success, NY was once again the scenic location for the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s (SWCRF) 40th Annual Golf Tournament. More than 80 participants enjoyed spectacular weather for a competitive round of golf, followed by a dinner reception. More than $200,000 was raised and will be invested in collaborative cancer research programs.

Sadly, the incidence of cancer is increasing worldwide. It is estimated that 1.8 million Americans – or more than 4,900 every day – will receive a cancer diagnosis*. In 2021, the SWCRF directed more than $2 million in donor-supported funds to fund a record 53 research scientists at some of the world’s leading research institutions. The SWCRF research programs are advancing science aimed at addressing more than 14 types of cancer. The foundation requires that those who receive research funding, collaborate with labs outside of their disciplines and institutions to speed up the pace of discovering new treatments.

Gary Jacob, Executive VP Glenwood Management Corp. and Dennis Herman, Chairman and CEO of Beekman International Center, Ltd., co-chaired the SWCRF Golf Tournament. Mr. Jacob and Mr. Herman also are members of the SWCRF Board of Directors. The golf committee members were Frederick W. Barney, Jr., Robert Eichler, Michael Hight, James A. Ingram, Gerard F. Joyce, Jay Sullivan, Samuel Waxman, MD, and Ari Zagdanski.

About Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF):
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information about the SWCRF research, visit www.waxmancancer.org.

