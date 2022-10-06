FEEA Announces 2022-23 Scholarship Finalists

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEA is pleased to announce the finalists of its 2022 merit-based scholarship competition. This year, FEEA awarded 237 scholarships, with support from its partners. Selected from over 2,200 applicants, these individuals were chosen for their outstanding academic achievements and community engagement. A full list of finalists can be found here: feea.org/2022finalists

The 2022 finalists represent a diverse set of academic majors and institutions of higher learning. They also hail from all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and overseas postings. The majority are children of federal employees who serve in 100 federal departments and agencies. Others are grandchildren of retired federal employees, and federal employees themselves.

FEEA is especially grateful to the many individual donors who joined the following organizations in sponsoring this year's competition:

Blue Cross Blue Shield Federal Employee Program (BCBS)

FedPoint

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE)

National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU)

Professional Managers Association (PMA)

Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE)

The Bill Bransford Fund

Blacks in Government

The David O. "Doc" and Marian M. Cooke Memorial Scholarship

National Council of Social Security Management Associations (NCSSMA)

The National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE)

The Federal Managers Association (FMA)

This program, and all FEEA's programs, are made possible by generous individual and organizational sponsors who donate and pledge to CFC#11185 each year.

The application for the 2023 FEEA Scholarship competition will be available in November 2022 through the FEEA website, www.feea.org.

Contact Information:

Robyn Kehoe

Deputy Director

rkehoe@feea.org

202-554-0007 x104



Niki Gleason

Senior Program & Operations Manager

ngleason@feea.org

202-554-0007 x102



