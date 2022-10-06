Submit Release
Coloplast launches Saffron™ Fixation System for Prolapse Repair

/EIN News/ -- Coloplast is introducing the Saffron™ Fixation System designed for ease and reliability during pelvic floor reconstruction for women who suffer from pelvic organ prolapse (POP).

“Our goal was to create an easy-to-use fixation tool that enables physicians to consistently attach sutures to the ligaments of the pelvic floor. We want to invest in products that help surgeons treat women suffering from pelvic floor issues, and Saffron does just that,” says Steve Blum, President of Interventional Urology at Coloplast.


Consistent, reliable deployment; ease of navigation; and more choice
The Saffron™ Fixation System is indicated for attaching sutures to ligaments of the pelvic floor. The system allows for surgeons to use their choice of sutures and needles for POP repair and pairs ease of navigation with consistent, reliable anchor deployment for a secure fixation. It is intuitive and easy to use, and surgeons report high satisfaction1.

“With Saffron, I can easily navigate through the surgical space to access the fixation site, and the unique curve enables perpendicular alignment on the ligament. The tool fits in my hand, is easy to deploy, and the anchor is smooth and secure for my prolapse repairs,” says Dr. Heather van Raalte, medical director of Princeton Urogynecology and the Pelvic Wellness Center in Princeton, NJ. 

Saffron will be commercially available in the US market in the fall of 2022. It joins the existing portfolio of products that Coloplast provides for pelvic floor reconstruction in women.   

About Coloplast

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate healthcare. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology, and Voice and Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ about 14,000 employees.

CONTACTS
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager, Corporate Communications
+45 49 11 26 23
dkpete@coloplast.com

Aleksandra Dimovska
Director, Investor Relations
+45 49 11 24 58
dkadim@coloplast.com

1Data on file


 

 

