New TKI Team Report Identifyies Challenges and Remedies for Resolving Team Conflicts

TKI Team Report

The new TKI Team Report can help all kinds of teams to significantly improve their their conflict-handling behavior, overall performance and satisfaction.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The creators of the Thomas-Kilmann Conflict Mode Instrument (TKI) have released the first new TKI product to appear in a very long time. Ken Thomas, Ralph Kilmann, and Gail Thomas have developed the TKI Team Report after many decades of providing the TKI assessment only for individuals, devoid of any specific team or group context. This new online report can help all kinds of groups and teams improve their conflict-handling behavior. In essence, the TKI Team Report can help couples, families, business partners, workgroups, departments, and cross-functional teams significantly improve their performance and satisfaction.

There are some specific guidelines for helping to decide WHEN to use the new TKI Team Report instead of habitually proceeding with the long-standing practice of merely averaging team member’s conflict mode scores, as presented on their individual TKI Profile and Interpretive Report, or what we will now simply call, the TKI INDIVIDUAL Report… in contrast to the new TKI TEAM Report. Sometimes it’s beneficial to modify the standard TKI instructions, so that team members will respond to each of the 30 A/B items on the TKI assessment in terms of their behavior in their designated team and not their behavior in general (without specifying any situation at all).

It is apparent that teams have become the building block of today’s organizations—given the highly complex problems and challenging conflicts that are increasingly propelled from our global village. Effective teamwork can increase engagement, boost innovation, and improve productivity for every team member, for the team as a whole, for the entire organization, and even for the international economy.

Studies show that a team’s ability to manage conflict is one of the most important factors that consistently affect its performance. With this important finding clearly in mind, the TKI Team Report is designed to help members learn how to transform their unique CHALLENGES in addressing team conflicts into some very practical REMEDIES for significantly increasing both individual and team performance.

It will take each team member about 15 to 20 minutes to respond to all 30 A/B items on the individual TKI assessment—using a computer, laptop, or mobile device. After every team member has completed their individual TKI, the leader and/or facilitator can request that we, at Kilmann Diagnostics, email them a compressed zip file that contains each member’s personalized TKI Team Report. Each TKI Team Report is unique to each member, since that report not only presents which of the five conflict modes are most and least used for the team as a whole, but each TKI Team Report also includes that member’s own individual tendency to use some conflict modes too much and other conflict modes too little. In fact, it’s always illuminating to discover the striking differences between a team member’s personal preferences for using the five conflict modes in comparison to the entire team’s preferences for using certain modes more than others. Such individual/team comparisons will help identify the particular CHALLENGES each member faces (including the team as a whole) in improving the results of their conflict management behavior.

To make the best use of the TKI Team Report for all kinds of intact groups that are made up of 2 to 15 or so members, the three co-authors have created a FREE Facilitator’s Guide, which can be downloaded now. In addition, download a Sample TKI Team Report, and review exactly what is provided in this new report and how various individual/team comparisons can pinpoint how members can improve their team functioning and thus their team’s performance.

The TKI Team Report can help identify the particular OBSTACLES to managing conflict successfully in that clearly designated team, but can also recommend several practical REMEDIES that will improve the team’s performance and satisfaction.