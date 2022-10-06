GSMI to Host the Future Workforce Virtual Conference on October 11-13, 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire — Global Strategic Management Institute (“GSMI”), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Future Workforce Conference (“FWC”) in a virtual format on October 11-13, 2022.



The FWC is a 3-day industry flagship event that caters to corporate professionals specializing in Human Resources, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Strategy and Development, as well as arguably the most important emerging trend of the coming decade, Digital Transformation.

The global labor market has witnessed great upheaval in recent years, following the onset of the worldwide pandemic, seismic shifts in digital workplace strategy, mandatory work-from-home orders, “The Great Resignation,” the growing emphasis on the establishment of a strong employee culture encompassing greater diversity, and community and employee well-being. Subsequently, the upheaval has encouraged a roll-out of state-of-the-art collaborative tools to promote broader connectivity and productivity, the latest innovations in honing niche talent, and leveraging data to identify employee pain points while aligning team leadership, corporate goals, and culture with workforce expectations.

GSMI is pleased to announce that the FWC will feature a unique blend of experts and senior-level executives from across a variety of marquee companies that will guide attendees at a macro-level, while also breaking down the component processes in the workplace, to establish engaged, productive, and empowered distributed teams. In addition, through its comprehensive, all-virtual platform, the FWC will enable attendees to extend their professional networks, facilitate impactful global discussions and gain invaluable insight from like-minded professionals.

Some of the illustrious speakers that will be at the conference include Adriana Jarosek, SR Intelligent Automation Consultant for Roboyo who will speak about “Human + Digital: How Bots Empower Teams,” Victor Villegas, DEI Consultant, Southwest Airlines, who will deliver a session on “The Foundation of Allyship: Showing up for your co-workers”, Molly Cantalini, a Talent Acquisition Manager at General Motors, who will present “Hiring Blue Collar Workers: Navigating the Talent Shortage,” and Amit Masram, Senior HR Business Partner at PointClickCare Technologies.

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the “Keynote Panel: The Great Resignation - How are Organizations Approaching Talent Retention in 2022?,” will feature Elizabeth Varghese, Global and Americas Leader, Talent and HR Strategy Transformation, IBM; Uli Heitzlhofer, Head of People Learning and Development, Lyft; Rashad Delph, Head of People Analytics, Chevron; and Barb Bidan, Chief People Officer at Crunchyroll.

The conference will also host enlightening case study sessions, lively and engaging panel discussions, spotlight sessions, thought leadership sessions, and networking breaks.

Josh Drean, CEO and Founder of DreanMedia, will serve as Summit Emcee and offer Welcome Remarks on October 12, 2022, and October 13, 2022.

By leveraging the FWC’s state-of-the-art virtual interface, attendees will engage directly with thought leaders, participate in group discussions, be part of Q and A polls, and be well-positioned to privately approach industry experts via direct messaging, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities with peers through an easy-to-use video chat room.

In the prevailing atmosphere, it is paramount for workforce professionals to explore potential synergies, discover new methodologies, build robust processes, and adopt unique tools to accommodate the rapidly evolving dynamics of internationally distributed teams while ensuring productivity and efficiency continue to be maintained at the highest level.

The GSMI’s FWC offers attendees an unmissable opportunity to learn from the best of workforce management and support their organization in adapting to the challenges of the twenty-first century within a world-class virtual environment.

