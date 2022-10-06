HCSS Named 2022 Top Construction Technology Firm by Construction Executive

HCSS Wins in 3 Categories: Accounting/Job Costing, Asset Management, and Field Reporting/Daily Reporting

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative software that helps heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, has been named one of Construction Executive's Top Construction Technology Firms for 2022. This award is provided by Construction Executive magazine and recognizes the top construction technology firms with accomplishments in workflow efficiency improvements.

"HCSS is excited to be named a leading provider of construction management software," said Steve McGough, CEO and President of HCSS. "Our technology helps users create the most accurate estimates and bids, improve communications and collaboration, and manage costs and time. This award confirms our commitment to provide innovative solutions that drive value across construction businesses."

Construction Executive selected several software solutions from HCSS to win this award, including:

HCSS HeavyBid in the Accounting and Job Costing category

HCSS Safety in the Asset Management category

HCSS HeavyJob in the Field Reporting/Daily Reporting category

Over 50,000 estimators use HCSS HeavyBid in over 4,000 companies to win more projects in less time. Activities and bid items can be quickly built or copied from previous estimates or pulled from a standardized list of work to reduce significantly the time spent building estimates. HCSS HeavyJob helps team members communicate to ensure projects start on time, run efficiently, and come in on budget.

HCSS Safety is a safety management system that eliminates paper-based processes and helps companies meet safety compliance requirements. Over two million safety meetings were held in 2021 using HCSS Safety.

Construction Executive developed The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list by asking more than 1,000 firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form. The information collected is carefully scrutinized and then appears in the September/October issue of Construction Executive. A complete list of all the top firms can be found at https://constructionexec.com/pages/2022-top-technology-firms.

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the trusted leader in construction software for estimating, field entry, project management, safety, digital plans, fleet management, and telematics. For 35 years, the company has used annual user group meetings to listen to customers, resulting in innovative software to manage every part of the project lifecycle. With 24/7 instant support and a proven implementation process, HCSS has helped improve operations for over 3,500 companies ranging from $1 million to billions in revenue across the United States and Canada. HCSS, a 14-time Best Place to Work in Texas, has a unique 12-acre campus in Sugar Land, Texas, with three buildings capable of housing 700 employees. Learn more at hcss.com.

