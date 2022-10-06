Whey Protein Concentrate Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market to be Driven by Growing Health-Conscious Consumers and Introduction of New Products in the Forecast Period of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global whey protein concentrate market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, form, end-use, composition, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
During the forecast era, the demand will be fuelled by an increase in the number of health-conscious consumers. The rising prevalence of diseases has expanded the consumer reach of the industry. The numerous applications of whey protein concentrate in food product forms such as biscuits, cereals, chocolates, and so on, as well as the fact that it is a rich source of protein, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, are driving the market. An increasing number of bodybuilders, athletes, gym-goers, and health-conscious customers are integrating whey protein concentrate into their everyday diets, boosting the industry’s growth pace.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Whey protein concentrate is a high-protein dairy product that is widely used as a protein substitute to aid with body function, muscle regeneration, and weight loss. Whey protein concentrate is produced by extracting liquid whey and drying it into a powder during the cheese-making process. It is a good source of nutrition, and it is often used as a supplement to help people meet their daily protein requirements. Whey protein concentrate is being used as a direct replacement for eggs and meat in everyday diets as the popularity of plant-based diets increases.
Based on nature, the market is segmented into:
Organic
Conventional
By composition, the market is segregated into:
WPC 35
WPC 50-79
WPC 80
Others
By form, the market is segregated into:
Powder
Cream
By end-use, the market is segregated into:
Infant Formula and Baby Foods
Dietary Supplements
Food Processing
Sports Nutrition
Beverages
Others
Based on distribution channel, the industry is segmented into:
Hypermarket and Supermarket
Convenience Store
Special Store
Online
Others
The global regions for the whey protein concentrate market include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Whey protein concentrate is also commonly used in the food and beverage industry, where it is used in cereals, dairy products, and chocolates, among other items. As new products are increasingly launched into the consumer, market growth is accelerating. Athletes and bodybuilders would consume a significant amount of the substance, which will move the industry forward.
It comes in a powdered form, which makes transportation and supply simpler, and it can easily be combined with liquids for easy consumption. The market is increasingly expanding due to its health benefits, which can be eaten by people of all ages and help prevent a lot of illnesses, resulting in increased demand during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, LACTALIS Group, Saputo Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Arla Foods Ingredients Group, Glanbia pic, Agropur cooperative, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
