A Top Rated IT Company Debut at GITEX 2022 to Showcase IoT, AR, Blockchain, VoIP, WebRTC & Cloud

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai will be the proud host of one of the most happening tech events of the year. This undisputed event is consecutively being hosted 41 times, and we are just a few days away from witnessing the world’s most innovative, productive, and powerful gathering. GITEX GLOBAL features every significant technology champion, vertical, and trend, and it includes sectors including telecoms, mobility, cybersecurity, smart cities, healthcare, telecom, and the data economy.

Moon Technolabs has taken this opportunity to participate in the event. We aim to discuss new possibilities and ideas and sit down with like-minded opportunists and business leaders to bring new things together.

The yearly five-day event is spread across all industry areas, with something like 1,400 new exhibitors among the global line-up of companies and startups showcasing creative applications in the metaverse, artificial intelligence, Web3, blockchain, 6G, cloud computing, fintech, and big data.

With the cooperation of more than 250 government entities driving vital digital projects and public-private organizations, and more than 800 startups looking for their next big break in North Star Dubai, Gitex 3.0 will join the world's most powerful ecosystems propelling business, economy, society, and culture.

"As the inquisitive crowd endeavours to figure out the genuine versus virtual world we are making, Gitex Global assumes control in joining forces with global tech pioneers to empower, edify and enthuse everybody on the transformation of the digital economy," said Trixie LohMirmand, leader VP of Events Management at Dubai World Exchange Community, Gitex Global's organizer.

"Gitex Global will slice through the hype and feelings, assembling the best personalities in all businesses all over the planet to discuss, challenge and excuse the effect of this tech combination on society and our future. This is Gitex 3.0."

In the interim, the series incorporates dispatches of Global DevSlam and X-Verse.

With a completely vivid profound plunge into the digital universe, the event gives its 3.0 version of artificial intelligence Everything, North Star Dubai (previously Gitex Future Stars), Fintech Surge, Future Blockchain Summit, Marketing Mania, and AI Everything.

Two new events will likewise be sent off this year - Global DevSlam, and X-Section.

Focused on making a flourishing home in the UAE for worldwide coders and designers and propelling the digital economy, Global DevSlam is the Center East's biggest ever coder and engineer meetup, interfacing 10,000 coders close by designers from the tech companies, including Boa constrictor, AWS, Google, Instagram, Microsoft, Prophet, and Red Cap.

The completely bought-in event is upheld by Coders (HQ) and roused by the UAE's central goal of building the world's best coder and designer ecosystem, with the nation currently offering its drawn-out residency Golden Visa to 100,000 qualified coders from around the world. Global DevSlam likewise invites the overall python community with the send-off of Pycon MEA, highlighting a line-up of prestigious Python aces meeting up without precedent for the region.

What Moon Technolabs Are Aiming To Provide During Its Presence At Gitex?:

(1) Blockchain App Development: We make distributed ledger technology including custom digital currencies, singular centers, hash computations, and models for open and private blockchains. Our blockchain development incorporates Confirmation of Work, Steak, and Idea models, which discard twofold spending botches and the necessity for obsolete outsiders.

(2) WebRTC App Development: Most of late in the domain of solutions, WebRTC app development comes as a guide to associations looking at smoothing out correspondences with their clients at sensible expenses. At Moon Technolabs, we are the trailblazers in offering the latest solution stages to our clients. This is the explanation we house understanding and capacity in WebRTC in our arrangement of commitments.

(3) Video Streaming App: Video chats and video apps have turned into a fundamental part of our everyday lives. We have been utilizing these applications since their initiation. Going by this idea, it's not out of the question that numerous private ventures to large-scope businesses are drawing towards taking on this technology for their businesses to give to their customers.

(4) Asterisk Development: The consistently reviving universe of communication demands imaginative and novel communication applications. Consequently, the innovation bosses consistently search for additional savvy ways and they would rather not leave a solitary stone unturned with regard to rope in the latest innovation stages. The Asterisk, open-source innovation has really shocked the innovation world. Staggeringly, inside a restricted ability to concentrate period, Asterisk has empowered various communication frameworks, for instance, IPPBX and other web communication applications.

(5) IoT App Development: Moon Technolabs' IoT solution portfolio navigate system joining, sensor, door, and cloud solutions, network, user experience, and examination. By organizing the best of our own and industry parts, guaranteeing a solitary reason for liability, and conveying an aggregate, start-to-complete help for an extent of verticals.

(6) AR/VR Development: The development of AR/VR is achieving positive projections to the extent that business openings and applications across various spaces. From touchscreen encounters to life-like interfacing with experiences, extended and augmented reality stir inventive methods for working, collaborating, preparing, and imparting across tries.

(7) Cloud App Development: Utilize the cloud by developing custom native applications which satisfy your business rationale. We assist with developing cloud-native applications conveyed as microservices and run on dynamically organized platforms and oversaw utilizing the nimble DevOps process. With the right point and leading technology stack, construct industry-leading cloud-native applications development.

Connect With Moon Technolabs In Dubai To Explore Business Opportunities: Moon Technolabs will be attending this event without an iota of doubt. Here are the important details to schedule a call with us.

Let’s Meet @DUBAI To Witness The Most Innovative Tech Event.

Get A Free Entry Pass for Global Dev Slam.

Schedule A Meeting Here.

Booth No: H9-D8.

