TaskHuman to Host Live Expert and Coaching Panel on Leading Organizations Through Uncertainty

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskHuman, the 1:1 digital coaching platform, today announced it will host a live, complimentary webinar titled “Lead and Succeed Through Uncertainty” on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT. Featuring a panel of three TaskHuman leadership coaches and experts, the webinar will showcase an in-depth discussion surrounding how leaders can navigate their teams through an unprecedented downturn.

Leading through economic uncertainty takes a specific set of leadership skills. It requires agility, productivity, and innovation to keep an organization sailing through the storm as revenues may fall and expenses are cut. Mastery of these defining leadership skills falls within five core competencies that are critical to successfully navigating volatile economic conditions.

Panelists include leadership coaches Nivalda Reis, Shari Jo Watkins, and Jonathan Ybañez. Moderated by TaskHuman’s Head of Leadership Development Solutions Neel Jhaveri, the group will discuss:

  • The five core leadership competencies including building resilience, driving operational efficiency, navigating strategy alignment, leading with an opportunity-seeking mindset, and taking intuitive action
  • Why these core competencies are critical to an organization’s continued success
  • How leaders can take immediate action to successfully navigate teams

Details-at-a-Glance:
What: Live Panel: Lead and Succeed Through Uncertainty
Who: Nivalda Reis (Organizational Psychologist, Trainer, and Coach), Shari Jo Watkins (Performance and Leadership Coach), Jonathan Ybañez (Executive and Personal Leadership Coach), and Neel Jhaveri (Head of Leadership Development Solutions at TaskHuman)
When: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT
Where: Registration for the free event is available here

Attendees will also receive a copy of TaskHuman’s corresponding eBook “Lead and Succeed Through Uncertainty: The Five Core Management Competencies Leaders Need to Master,” available for download here.

About TaskHuman
Founded in 2017, TaskHuman is the world’s first real-time digital coaching platform, allowing users to amplify their daily work and personal life with 1:1 personalized guidance from LIVE specialists over video calls. With TaskHuman, instantly discover and connect with the world’s most comprehensive global network of coaches, instructors, and specialists covering over 1,000 aspects of your well-being, such as physical fitness, mental well-being, spiritual, emotional, financial, career & leadership coaching, and more. With this platform, users can focus on selfcare anytime — privately and cost effectively. The company has over 100 full-time team members and more than 1,000 coaches around the world across nearly 50 different countries. TaskHuman is backed by USVP, Impact Ventures, Madrona, RingCentral Ventures, and several notable individual investors. To learn more, follow TaskHuman on Twitter @taskhuman, download on the App Store or Google Play, and visit the company’s website at https://taskhuman.com/.

