APPQ: Canada's commitment to North Atlantic right whales: a call for Canada-U.S. collaboration

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Quebec, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2017, many of us in the Canadian lobster industry feel like we are an eternal whipping boy. Accusations are constantly raining down on Canada, as if we are solely responsible for the plight of North Atlantic right whales (right whales).



The arrival of right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence is a relatively recent phenomenon. Historically, they resided in the Bay of Fundy and off Nova Scotia (the northern limit of their range) during the summer and fall, and returned to their traditional calving grounds in the southeastern United States for the winter. In 2017, everything changed when a large number of right whales suddenly arrived in the Gulf. Tragically, 17 right whales died: 12 in Canadian waters and five in the United States. Two of the 12 Canadian deaths were attributed to entanglements in crab fishing gear.

Data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirms that only two of the 21 documented mortalities in Canadian waters since 2017 are related to fishing gear. The majority of mortalities – when a cause could be determined, are linked to fatal collisions with cargo and cruise ships. It is a fact: there has not been a single documented mortality related to Canadian lobster fishing gear in recent history. There are several reasons for the low risk presented by the Canadian lobster fishery. It is an inshore fishery, usually conducted in shallow waters of less than 20 fathoms deep, where right whales rarely venture.

Our lobster fishery is also managed differently than in the United States. First, lobster fishing in Quebec is limited to 69 days. It is practiced mainly in May and June. Consequently, the risks of interaction with right whales are lower since they are more concentrated in the Gulf from July to September. In addition, Quebec fishermen are limited to an average of 235 to 300 traps per boat, depending on the regions of Quebec where the fishery takes place, compared to 800 in New England.

Our American colleagues have recently made great strides and sacrifices to protect right whales, and we congratulate them. Canada has also helped put in place the boldest management measures in the world.

Recently, Dr. Moira Brown, a senior scientist at the Canadian Whale Institute who has studied right whales for nearly 40 years, commented that Canada's measures to protect right whales are "unmatched in eastern 'North America ".

The Canadian lobster fishery is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). It includes a rigorous annual analysis of the effects of our fishery on marine mammals, including right whales.

Snow crab fishermen have put forth tremendous efforts since the 2017 crisis. In 2022, many are testing “ropeless” gear in closed areas subject to special permits. It is the largest research and development trial of its kind in North America.

Much has been said about NOAA's decision to restrict access to 950 square miles for U.S. fishing activities in the Gulf of Maine from October to January, but hold on tight: in 2021, Canada has subjected more than 29,000 mi2 (75,000 km2) to either temporary or seasonal closures following a visual or acoustic detection of a right whale. Although disruptive and costly for the industry, these targeted closure protocols were widely supported by Canadian fishermen.

In an effort to protect right whales, Canada has implemented a wide range of measures since 2017, including fishing closure protocols, mandatory speed limits for large and fishing vessels, unprecedented icebreaking resources to allow for early crab fishing before the right whales arrival, extensive aerial and sea surveillance with state-of-the-art detection equipment, the elimination of all floating horizontal ropes, an increase in the number of traps per line, mandatory marking of all fixed fishing gear and, more recently, a significant effort to recover ghost gear. Canada is now working with fishermen to incorporate more whale-safe gear (ropes or ties with low breaking strength), designed to break free when a whale becomes entangled. No right whale deaths have been reported in the last three years. This is solid proof that our approach works.

The North American lobster fishery has proven to be one of the most sustainable fisheries in the world. For those of us who care about this industry, the way forward is clear. The highly integrated North American lobster industry is worth several billion dollars. It represents the livelihood of tens of thousands of families, processing plant workers and hundreds of coastal communities on both sides of the Canada-US border – all of whom depend on our ability to set the record straight and end this battle.

At the end of the day, we need to stand up and fight back against this activism promoted by Seafood Watch when science and facts have demonstrated that the North American lobster fishery and particularly in Québec is to be one of the most sustainable fishery in the world. Canada and the United States have an enviable reputation as world leaders in sustainable fishing. Common sense must prevail. We need more science, less politics, more bi-national collaboration, and less finger-pointing. Ensuring a sustainable future for right whales does not stop at borders – a Canada-U.S. dialogue is needed now more than ever.

