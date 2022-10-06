Rackspace Technology Highlights Evolution of Cloud Security for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

With threat landscape evolving at a rapid pace, modernizing security needs to be a key component of digital transformation strategies

Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, has launched a new, dedicated cybersecurity micro site, in conjunction with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), which takes place in October. This year, NCSAM is dedicated to strengthening security measures with the theme of "See Yourself in Cyber," and Rackspace's site is dedicated to helping organizations evolve their security postures in the multicloud era.



“While enterprises are moving workloads to the cloud, there is a lag in investing to also modernize security architecture with a cloud first technology approach,” said Gary Alterson, Vice President, Security Solutions at Rackspace Technology. “There is a lot of buzz about shifting security left in the app dev cycle, but there is a gap in implementation as enterprises modernize their architectures and move workloads to the cloud.”

According to a recent survey produced by Rackspace Technology, Cybersecurity Annual Research Report 2022, IT leaders site their organization’s number one cybersecurity challenge is new security needs driven by migrating to the cloud. However, only 21.8% of IT leaders are securing their cloud architectures with cloud-centric security tools like cloud-native security functionality and 3rd party SaaS security tools that are built specifically for cloud-based workloads.

“As threats continue to target cloud workloads and access points, enterprises need professional security assistance to identify and mitigate cloud vulnerabilities before they become victim to a breach,” said Karen O’Reilly-Smith, Chief Security Officer at Rackspace Technology. “This is why Rackspace Technology has added several new offerings to help customers migrate to the cloud, build compliant architectures, identify vulnerabilities, and more.”

Since last year’s National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Rackspace Technology has continued to garner accolades from industry leaders including Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ for Cybersecurity Solutions and Services - Managed Security Services – MidMarket U.S., Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Certified Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), Certified AWS Perimeter Protection MSSP Partner, Cloudflare Worldwide MSSP Partner of the Year, and Imperva North America MSSP of the Year.

Rackspace Technology meets customers wherever they are in their security journey, offering a unique, holistic managed services approach. The company provides customers with modern solutions to secure applications and workloads across major cloud environments. The security experts at Rackspace Technology can help customers:

Automate Cloud Native Application Security from design to production

Provide Cloud Security Posture Assessments to help migrate to the cloud and deploy security architecture to keep data secure and maintain compliance

Offer offensive security and compliance assurance professional services

Provide zero trust architecture solutions to protect mobile workforces without sacrificing productivity

Enact Threat Detection & Incident Response Services to minimize damage and downtime from breaches



