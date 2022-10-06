GoTo Awarded 2022 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award

Award Further Demonstrates GoTo’s Commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance Efforts For Employees and Customers

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo, the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, announced today it has been recognized as a winner of the 2022 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award for its commitment to its corporate responsibility initiatives.



The Tech Cares Award recognizes GoTo as a notable technology company diligently bolstering corporate responsibility through the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts across ten key areas, including Talent and Culture, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Environmental Sustainability, and Philanthropy and Volunteering. GoTo (formerly known as LogMeIn), has made a long-term commitment to positively contributing to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which provide a global framework for the company’s ESG strategy and implementation, guiding ongoing performance and management.

“We are thrilled for our ESG work to be recognized with a 2022 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award. ESG is part of our daily lives here at GoTo, through our portfolio of hybrid work products that reduce the need to travel, our strong charitable giving programs, and DEI efforts,” said Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer at GoTo. “We are looking forward to continuing to integrate the principles of sustainability and excellent corporate citizenship into our business and products for many years to come.”

GoTo’s strong environmental sustainability initiatives are based on the company’s enablement of hybrid working with tools like GoTo Connect and GoTo Resolve, which reduce the need to commute to collaborate with or support coworkers, customers, and partners. Through the use of its products, GoTo has helped customers avoid tens of millions of metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. GoTo has also worked towards creating a more environmentally sustainable world by maintaining carbon neutrality by purchasing certified offsets for the emissions GoTo employees generate during work hours, both in the office or at home, as well as for necessary corporate travel.

About GoTo:

GoTo, the only all-in-one solution for business communications and IT support, makes IT easy and affordable. Built for small-to-medium-sized businesses, but powerful enough for the enterprise, GoTo’s portfolio, which includes GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, and more, powers nearly 800K customers’ unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs. At GoTo, we help you to stay connected to what’s most essential: your customers and employees. With more than 1 billion people joining meetings and webinars, half a billion support connections and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and more than three thousand home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

