Divine Spark Coaching Offers Rapid Transformational Therapy That Brings Profound Positive Results
EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by Marissa Peer, a renowned and celebrated therapist, rapid transformational therapy helps access the subconscious enabling an individual overcome negative behavior and accomplish new limits in life.
Divine Spark Coaching, a well-known therapy company, has recently offered rapid transformational therapy (RTT) that brings immense positive changes in an individual. The therapy combines different therapy techniques including hypnotherapy, psychotherapy, neuro-linguistic programming, cognitive behavioral therapy, and neuroscience to access the subconscious and trigger a permanent and positive change in thought and behavior. It is applicable for reaching a new level of success and experience in all spheres of life.
The efficaciousness of the therapy is based on the principle of accessing and opening the subconscious, the most powerful part of the mind where everything that is learned and experienced in life is stored. Since the subconscious mind is what shapes the way an individual reacts to situations, communicating with it helps to address issues that potentially cause negative behavior, self doubt, and other thoughts that holds back a person from growing and reaching their full potential.
The conscious mind is what is used for exploring and interpreting the world at a younger age. But as consciousness sets in with age and growth, the mind develops inhibitions, and other negative thought processes. Will power alone is not enough to overcome and break out from learned behaviors and self-imposed limitations that have been accepted for so long. By connecting to the subconscious and planting healthy and progrssive suggestions, RTT enables people to break out from their mold and overcome habits and behaviors that restrict them.
Rapid transformational therapy hypnosis uses elements of hypnosis techniques, including trance, regression,and hypnotic conditioning to stimulate the mind to connect with the subconscious mind. And its liberating and encouraging impacts boost confidence enhancing performance and success in sports, performing arts, business, careers, as well as overall health and well-being.
RTT bypasses the critical and chattering mind and reaches the subconscious helping individuals overcome fears and phobias, and change their perception of themselves and the world for the better.
Regarding the effectiveness of the therapy, the company’s president and CEO, Charles West said, “Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT), provides powerful transformation and healing, rewiring subconscious paradigms and purging the energy of trauma and abuse through an exquisite style of hypnotherapy. I’ve helped countless people defeat their struggles and chart a new course for their life.”
About Divine Spark Coaching: Divine Spark Coaching is a therapy company that offers therapy treatment as well as coaching in various techniques.
Media Contact
Media Contact
