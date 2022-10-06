BOARD MEMBER PAMELA A. LAMOREAUX AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Global board member joins other IFC Nominee Directors earning this prestigious recognition
I continue to be impressed by the IFC Nominee Directors coming through our program, like Pamela, as each applies substantial talent and experience to the work of important organizations globally.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Pamela A. Lamoreaux, of Washington, DC, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Pamela is currently a Non-Executive Board Member of the Tanzania Mortgage Refinance Company Limited (TRMC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and previously of the India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation in New Delhi, India. She has over 35 years of experience in developing financial markets in emerging markets, which spans housing finance, construction/development, equity and other structured financing, and ESG frameworks. She has worked for Fannie Mae, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and International Housing Solutions in South Africa. Pamela acts as a consultant to several clients, such as the World Bank Group, Asian Development Bank, OPIC (now DFC), and others. She came to the DCRO Institute program as part of the cohort of IFC Nominee Directors who began their studies in the Board Members’ Course on Risk® earlier this year.
"We are very pleased to see someone of Pamela’s international experience and standing come through our program," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I continue to be impressed by the IFC Nominee Directors like Pamela who are coming through our program as each applies their substantial talent and experience to the work of important organizations globally," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“What a great course! I learned so much about the various types of risks and how to mitigate them,” said Ms. Lamoreaux. “The information was very practical and useful in my journey as a board nominee. In many cases, it made me think of ways I could approach risk in ways that are relevant in my various roles. The course is well worth the time and effort,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
