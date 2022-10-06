Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027
Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market To Be Driven By Rising Focus On Safety And Security Of The Passengers In Aircraft In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027', gives an in-depth analysis of the global aircraft thrust reverser market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, materials, mechanisms, end users, aircraft types, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.43 billion (Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 5% (Global Aircraft Nacelle and Thrust Reverser Market)
The rising demand for aircraft thrust reversers is being driven by the growing focus of governments and major airline companies to provide utmost safety to the passengers. The increasing commercial aircraft is surging the demand for aircraft thrust reversers to ensure safe landings, which is likely to accelerate the market growth in the forecast period.
The market is anticipated to be further aided by the rising demand for aircraft thrust reversers from the OEM segment. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the rising population, the increasing disposable incomes, and the robust growth of the travel and tourism industry, which is surging the demand for commercial aircraft.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
An aircraft thrust reverser is a component of an aircraft that is fitted at the exhaust to efficiently reverse the flow of gases to abstain the forward push of an aircraft in order to achieve deceleration. It is a substantial component of aircraft that provides a safe landing to an aircraft. It is known to provide safety to the passengers by creating a propulsion system in the aircraft.
Based on component, the market is divided into:
• Engine Cowl
• Fan Cowl
• Thrust Reverser
The major materials of aircraft thrust reverser are:
• Composites
• Metals
• Aluminium Alloys
• Titanium Alloys
• Nickel Chromium
• Stainless Steel
• Others
On the basis of mechanism, the industry can be categorised into:
• Hydraulic
• Electrical
By end user, the market can be bifurcated into:
• OEM
• MRO
The market, based on aircraft type, is classified into:
• Commercial
• Business Jet
• Military Aircraft
The regional markets for aircraft thrust reverser include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The global aircraft thrust reverser industry is expected to be driven by the rising travel and tourism industry owing to rapid globalisation. The growing demand for commercial aircraft in both developed and developing countries is estimated to propel the market in the forecast period. With the rising tension between military giants like the United States, China, India, and Russia, among others, the demand for military aircraft is growing, which is likely to propel the market. Technological advancements and innovations in the military and defence industry owing to the growing government investments is anticipated to provide further impetus to the market for aircraft thrust reverser in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Safran, FACC AG, Collins Aerospace, and Woodward Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
