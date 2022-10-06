TILT Holdings Launches Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis in Massachusetts

Launch marks the initial phase in multi-state agreement with planned expansion into Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis , a Black and woman-owned and led, environmentally conscious, social impact driven cannabis wellness brand.



Roz McCarthy is the driving force and founder of Black Buddha Cannabis, as well as Minorities for Medical Marijuana Inc. which advocates for equity and diversity in the nascent cannabis marketplace. Both organizations originated from the personal needs and experiences of McCarthy, who found cannabis instrumental to her healing journey after a car accident. Her brand seeks to promote optimal wellness across every aspect of life and support each patient or consumer to achieve their potential and live with passion and purpose.

The initial experience-based product line, Blyss, could support euphoric and positive effects. The products are primarily built around a sativa-leaning, hybrid flower that creates an uplifting blissful feeling with an array of sweet aromas in the following offerings:

Blyss Flower —an eighth of expertly grown, premium cannabis;

—an eighth of expertly grown, premium cannabis; Blyss Chyllum —a 100-percent recyclable glass chillum, packed with 0.35g of flower; and

—a 100-percent recyclable glass chillum, packed with 0.35g of flower; and Blyss Vape—a vape containing 300mg of a 3:1 THC:CBD ratio that is rich in beta-caryophyllene.



“Adding Black Buddha Cannabis to our diverse and innovative product portfolio available across the state is a testament to the success of our distinctive brand partner model,” said Gary Santo, Chief Executive Officer of TILT Holdings. “Black Buddha Cannabis is our eighth brand partner and the sixth brand we’ve brought to Massachusetts, further demonstrating our commitment to diversity in cannabis and the availability of quality products for patients and consumers. With our operational expertise, we believe a purpose-driven, environmentally conscious brand like Black Buddha Cannabis can scale and succeed in Massachusetts.”

“There is a dearth of equity-driven cannabis brands in Massachusetts, and Black Buddha Cannabis helps to fill that void,” said Roz McCarthy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Black Buddha Cannabis. “We’ve been careful to select partners who share our vision and commitment to product quality and integrity, and in TILT we’ve found a capable and trustworthy steward of our brand. Together we will break down silos within the industry and create a win-win for businesses and social equity efforts.”

Added Chris Kelly, Senior Vice President of Revenue Growth at TILT, “It’s our goal to provide our wholesale customers with a portfolio of in-demand products that will not only differentiate their dispensaries from the competition but also attract patient and consumer interest across demographics. Black Buddha Cannabis is a brand that has built a loyal following and is a strong addition to our portfolio.”

Black Buddha Cannabis is also expected to launch in the Pennsylvania market this fall through the brand’s exclusive partnership with TILT. Dispensaries in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania interested in Black Buddha Cannabis or other brand partner portfolio products from 1906 , Airo , Her Highness , Highsman , Old Pal , Timeless Refinery , or Toast should contact our wholesale team to order or save a spot on our Launch List.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Black Buddha Cannabis

Black Buddha Cannabis establishes a new paradigm for the industry as a black-owned, environmentally conscious, wellness-focused, and social equity-driven brand. Black Buddha Cannabis’ premiere lifestyle and wellness products will be found at leading dispensaries across the country through state-by-state brand partnerships with equitable manufacturers, cultivators, and operators. Currently available in Ohio, Black Buddha Cannabis expects to have products initially available in California, Michigan, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. To learn more about Black Buddha Cannabis please visit https://blackbuddhacannabis.co .

