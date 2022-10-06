Rice Protein Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Rice Protein Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Use Of Rice Protein In Pet Food And Nutraceutical Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Rice Protein Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global rice protein market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8.4%
The ample advantages offered by the intake of rice protein has been propelling the market growth. Rice protein is a good source of vitamin C and iron, and also provides a wide range of antioxidants. Rice protein can be used in a wide range of food and beverage applications, such as cereals, bars, baked goods, cereals, nutrition mixes and batters.
The growing food and beverage industry and the inclination towards plant-based products are also contributing to the growth of the rice protein market. Furthermore, the rising awareness for consuming plant-based food products is also catalysing the global rice protein market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Rice protein is one of the most important plant-based proteins and is used in several applications, such as infant food and gluten-free products. Rice protein is extracted from rice. Rice is not just carbohydrate-rich food but is also an excellent source of protein that is vegetarian and gluten-free.
Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into:
• Rice Protein Isolates
• Rice Protein Concentrates
• Others
Based on applications, the rice protein market is bifurcated as:
• Food and Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Animal Feed
EMR also provides an in-depth analysis of the market by dividing the market into regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Market Trends
The increasing focus on pet well-being is driving the demand for rice protein in pet foods. Considering its potential, pet food manufacturers are increasingly using rice proteins for veterinary diets and premium pet food products as the demand for hypoallergenic, highly digestible, and plant-based pet food products is now on the rise.
Key Market Players
Other