Global Fruit Juice Market, Size, Share, Key, Players, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report

Global Fruit Juice Market to be Driven by the Changing Preference of Consumers Towards Healthy Beverages in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Fruit Juice Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global fruit juice market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, flavours, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Volume (2020): 46.8 Billion Litres
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 2.1%
• Forecast Market Volume: 53 Billion Litres
The global market for fruit juice is being driven by the changing preference of consumers from high calorie, high sugar carbonated drinks towards fruits juice, owing to the significant health benefits offered by it. The increasing inclination towards health and fitness among millennials is further driving the demand for fruit juice.
Over the forecast period, the changing lifestyles and hectic schedule of the working-class population is anticipated to propel the demand for the product owing to the fact that fruit juices provide energy and stimulates the brain. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share of the market owing to the large population based in emerging economies such as India and China.
Fruit Juice Industry Definition and Major Segments
Fruit juice is defined as a beverage obtained by squeezing fresh fruits such as apple, mango, and orange, among others. Fruit juice can also be utilised as a flavouring ingredient in foods. Fruit juice contains lower levels of amino acid and sugar. The quantity of pulpy solids in a fruit juice might depend upon the fruit being used. Some fruit juice can have pulpy solids, some can be translucent.
On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:
• 100% Fruit Juice
• Nectars
• Juice Drinks
• Concentrates
• Powdered Juice
• Others
By flavour, the market has been divided into:
• Orange
• Apple
• Mango
• Mixed Fruit
• Others
The significant distribution channels of the include in the market are as follows:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Speciality Food Stores
• Online Retail
• Others
The regional markets for fruit juice include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Fruit Juice Market Trends
The key trends in the fruit juice market include the growing expansion of the online retail sector, which is propelling the sales of premium packaged juice drinks and nectars. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers is likely to boost the market growth. The rapid development of supermarkets/hypermarkets in the emerging is likely to be another crucial trend in the market which is fuelling the grocery shopping activity.
Furthermore, the aggressive branding and promotion by the major fruit beverage producing companies is likely to be a major trend in the market which is boosting the popularity of innovative fruit juices.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Global Fruit Juice Market are :
PepsiCo Inc.
Del Monte Food, Inc.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
