Global Construction Plastics Market Growth Trajectory

Construction Plastics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Construction Plastics Global Market Report 2022”, the construction plastics market size is expected to grow from $88.72 billion in 2021 to $94.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.43%. The global construction plastic market size is expected to grow to $124.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.13%. An increase in the building and construction industry and infrastructural standards is one of the major factors driving the construction plastics market growth.

Key Trends In The Construction Plastics Market

The increasing preference for recycled plastics is one of the growing construction plastics market trends. The world population is increasingly becoming aware of the adverse impact of plastic materials on the environment, which is predicted to be shaping the construction plastics market outlook. This has led to a rapid increase in demand for use of recycled eco-friendly plastics: bioplastics that are manufactured from polymer resins derived from plants and plastics that can be decomposed with the help of bacteria. For instance, in September 2021, BASF, a Germany-based chemicals company engaged in offering construction plastics, launched a new range of additive solutions called IrgaCycle™ to address the imminent needs in plastics recycling. This new IrgaCycle range helps in providing additive solutions to help increase the percentage of recycled content in end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive and mobility, and packaging. In addition, in June 2021, Kimberly-Clark India in collaboration with Plastics for Change India Foundation launched ‘Project Ghar’, an initiative to deliver sustainable housing facilities to on-ground waste collectors in India. It aims to use around 30 tons of single-use and multi-layered plastic that will be recycled to construct 15 houses in the Hubli-Dharwad region in Karnataka.

Overview Of The Construction Plastics Market

The construction plastics market consists of sales of construction plastics and related products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used in pipes and fittings, flooring, window, door profiles, and roof membranes. Construction plastics are described as plastic polymer that has been chemically processed to produce desired construction goods. Due to their greater cost-effectiveness, weight-to-strength ratio, and ease of application, plastics are progressively displacing traditional construction materials.

Construction Plastics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride

• By Application: Insulation Materials, Pipes, Windows and Doors

• By End-User: Non-Residential, Residential

• By Geography: The global construction plastics market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DowDuPont, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Borealis AG, Solvay S.A, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, Total S.A., Excelite, Ach Foam Technologies, Aep Industries Inc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Llc, China Petrochemical Corporation, Engineered Profiles Llc, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Saint-gobain S.A.

Construction Plastics Global Market Report 2022 provides an overview of construction plastics market. The market report analyzes construction plastics market size, construction plastics market growth drivers, construction plastics market segments, construction plastics global market major players, construction plastics global market growth across geographies, and construction plastics global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

