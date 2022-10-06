A Blissful Aromatherapy experience with HEM Incense Sticks
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aromatherapy is a practice being used since ages using incense, is a blissful option to de-stress your nerves. Being a leader amongst incense makers in the world, HEM has always stood for the quality of products that it offers to its consumers. Standing to the essence and soul for what the company is all about, HEM offers different rejuvenating fragrances to suit every mood and uplifts your mood instantly. HEM brings four splendid incense sticks that are just right for a soul soothing aroma session alone or with your companions. White Sage, Sandalwood, Aroma Collection & Lavender Incense sticks have a tranquilising aroma when spreads in the direction of the wind cleanse your surroundings of negative energy while leaving you refreshed and energised.
HEM White Sage Incense Sticks : Research indicates that White Sage aroma has a calming effect on the nerves. It helps with alleviating anxiety, depression and fatigue. They are also potent cleansers for religious rituals and purification ceremonies.
HEM Sandalwood Incense Sticks: Its divine aura subdues feelings of irritability and aggression. Lighting this incense uplifts the soul and encourages compassion.
HEM Aroma Collection: An all inclusive collection that contains 25 different fragrances in one pack. These include Magnolia, Myrrh, Chandan, Fruit, Mogra, White Sage, Passion, Egyptian Jasmine, Rose, Lavender, Lily, Amber, Potpourri, Musk, Flower, Kiwi, Red rose, Jasmine, Cafe, Frankincense, Camomile, Sandalwood, Indian flower, Patchouli, and Aloe vera. They are sure to take your blues away.
HEM Lavender Incense Sticks
Lavender Incense sticks have a pleasant floral scent. Lighting them promotes peace and clarity of thoughts. The tranquil aroma also relieves stress and induces deep sleep. It helps with spiritual reflection and meditation.
These ever lasting fragrances are also a perfect gift set that demonstrates care and warmth. Their versatility and wellness benefits make them a delightful gift for friends and family offering effortless rejuvenation. It adds a unique touch to the present and makes meeting loved ones a memorable experience. Gift your loved ones the Joy of Aromatherapy this season. Add an eccentric feel to your aromatherapy experience with the HEM collection and make it a memorable experience.
The HEM White Sage, Lavender, Sandalwood & Aroma Collection incense sticks are available on www.hemfragrances.com.
Price:
HEM Aroma Collection: $14.99
HEM Lavender Incense Sticks: $9.99
HEM Sandalwood Incense Sticks: $9.99
HEM White Sage Incense Sticks: $9.99
