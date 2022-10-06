The largest European crypto exchange WhiteBIT and NaUKMA will teach blockchain and cryptocurrencies together
Largest European crypto exchange WhiteBIT and NaUKMA to teach blockchain & cryptocurrencies together
The upcoming collaboration between WhiteBIT & National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" is part of WhiteBIT's global efforts to popularise & spread blockchain.
The technological future is already coming, and soon the blockchain will completely change the life of every person in Ukraine and the world.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM , October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The WhiteBIT company is moving step by step towards the realization of its main goal — the mass adoption of blockchain technology and the expansion of the cryptocurrency community. The technological future is already coming, and soon the blockchain will completely change the life of every person in Ukraine and the world. In order to take advantage of all the opportunities that are open to humanity, the young generation of Ukrainians must acquire comprehensive and professional knowledge of the latest technologies in a timely manner. That is why WhiteBIT and Mohylyanka have agreed on the creation of an educational ecosystem, thanks to which students and all those who are interested will acquire relevant modern information and skills," - Volodymyr Nosov, the CEO of WhiteBIT said.
— Volodymyr Nosov, CEO of WhiteBIT.
In particular, within the framework of the Memorandum, WhiteBIT and NaUKMA will carry out joint activities in the field of development of blockchain technologies, regulation of virtual assets and circulation of cryptocurrencies. First of all, it is about the development of certified educational programs, master's programs, thematic events and other scientific, methodological, educational and informational interaction.
"The Kyiv-Mohyla Academy remains true to its leadership traditions. Having signed a memorandum with the WhiteBIT company, we are starting work on creating the first master's program in blockchain technology in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, as well as the corresponding certificate program. Together with our partners, we are intensifying the educational process, helping young people to master the latest technologies together," - Serhii Kvit, the president of the National University, "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" says.
Reference: WhiteBIT is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe, and meets all KYC and AML requirements. It is among the top 2 security exchanges in the world based on Hacken's independent audit and has a AAA rating. The WhiteBIT team unites 500+ participants.
The National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" is an institution of higher education in Ukraine. Founded in 1615. The National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy" operates: 77 educational programs of three levels of higher education, 6 faculties, 35 departments, 27 scientific centers and laboratories.
Gary Cartwright
EU Today
email us here