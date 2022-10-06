Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market worth $56.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market region

The Global Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market accounted for USD 13.10 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 37.63 Billion by 2028

The Global Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market accounted for USD 13.10 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 37.63 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028. ” — Prakash Torase

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to analysts at Zion Market Research, the global Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market accounted for more than USD 13.10 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 37.63 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Major companies in Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market are Iqvia, Toxikon, Inc., SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Pace Analytical Services, WuXi AppTec, Inc., Intertek Group plc, North American Science Associates, Paraxel International Corp, Charled River Laboratories International Inc., Jabil Circuit Inc., Plexus Corp, Sanmina Corporation, Nortech Systems, TE Connectivity, Celestica Inc., Flexitronics International Ltd, Onex Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. and Cardinal Health Inc among others.. These players are set to bolster the development of global Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled “Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market By Service (Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance and others), By Application (Plastic Surgery, Cardiology and others), By Device Type (Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Endoscopy, Dental and others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2028”

Increasing demand for medical devices to Spur Growth

The increasing demand for the medical devices along with the rising price competition is one of the major reasons for the demand of Medical Device Outsourced Market. The rising number of manufacturers and the growing difficulties in the product engineering are the factors fuelling the demand.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing the demand for the Medical devices. This is helping the market as Implantable Medical Devices (IMDs) are used widely to improve the patient’s medical outcomes. This makes the designers of IMDs to balance reliability, power consumption, costs and complexity. This has led to companies shifting towards innovation and manufacturing the well-designed medical devices. The changes in the ISO standards are expected to increase the demand for quality assurance and regulatory affairs across the globe, while manufacturing the Medical devices.

Global Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing -Market

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the global Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Zion Market Research (ZMR). Iqvia, Toxikon, Inc. and SGS SA are some of the key vendors of Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market across the world. These players across Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products. Over the coming years, they are also expected to take up partnerships and mergers and acquisitions as their key strategy for business development, states the Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market study.

Easy availability of skilled human resources Support Asia Pacific Dominance

Regionally, Asia Pacific has been leading the worldwide Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position in the years to come, states the Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing market study. The demand is due to the easy availability of skilled human resources. Also, there are many key companies present in this region also the competitive pricing factor is contributing to high demand of this market in this region. The increasing number of chronic diseases is also fueling the overall demand in this region. The increasing inclination towards homecare and the growing expenditure towards healthcare infrastructure are the also factors contributing the growth in this region.

Browse the full “Medical Device Outsourced Manufacturing Market By Service (Contract Manufacturing, Quality Assurance and others), By Application (Plastic Surgery, Cardiology and others), By Device Type (Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Endoscopy, Dental and others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

