Proactive news headlines including Yandal Resources, RemSense Technologies, Vango Mining and Aurumin

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has kicked off a high-resolution aeromagnetic survey at the Barwidgee Gold Project in Western Australia, targeting key mineralised structures at the Sim’s Find and New England Granite prospects. Click here

RemSense Technologies Ltd (ASX:REM), a technology solutions company with a focus on digitally generated virtual twin technology, has secured a contract valued at around $500,000 from AGC Industries Pty Ltd on behalf of Chevron Australia to undertake virtualplant scanning of Chevron’s Gorgon LNG Train 2. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) welcomes encouraging results received by Lodestar Minerals Limited in a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program testing discrete magnetic anomalies for gold mineralisation at the Ned’s Creek JV Project in Western Australia. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has started mapping and ultrafine soil sampling across its Greater Sandstone Project in Western Australia. Click here

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has generated promising results from the first phase of drilling on the uranium exploration target area of the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) is delivering strong progress in processing ore at the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) for use in its Demonstration Plant at Broken Hill in Far West New South Wales, Australia. Click here

Taiton Resources Ltd has launched an initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to $10 million at 20 cents per share to advance its polymetallic and gold projects in Western Australia and South Australia, with a focus on the Highway Project in South Australia. Click here

Terra Uranium Ltd (ASX:T92) (T92) has kicked off a major airborne geophysical survey of its projects in the Eastern Athabasca Basin in northeastern Saskatchewan, Canada, just four weeks after the company’s listing on the Australian Stock Exchange. Click here

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has reached an agreement to acquire prospecting licence P45/3135, adding a further 1.6 square kilometres of highly prospective ground to the company’s 108 square-kilometre Tambourah Lithium Project in Western Australia's Pilbara region. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has made a strategic investment in web3 company Cool Cats Group LLC that will enable the investee to pursue its mission to become a robust media and content company and one of the largest global non-fungible token (NFT) brands. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) and its Andover joint venture project partner, Croydon Gold Pty Ltd, which is part of the Creasy Group, plan to add two new tenements to the project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, increasing the total area to 108.8 square kilometres. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has strengthened the skillset of its board with the appointment of experienced exploration executive Robin Wilson as technical director. Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) has passed a key production milestone with two million dry metric tonnes (dmt) of iron ore produced and sold from the flagship Iron Ridge Iron Ore Project in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has made further progress in the potential treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), after wholly-owned, Canadian-based psychedelics company, Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. recruited 20 patients for its phase II clinical trial, which will test the efficacy of psilocybin on treatment-resistant PTSD. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has hit the ground running with a maiden drill program at its Ivigtût and Grønnedal rare earth prospects in Greenland. Click here

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd (ASX:FDV) is putting key leaders in place to advance its strategy across FDV LATAM, its Latin America-focused online marketplace. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has executed a conditional framework agreement (CFA) with WMC Energy BV for the offtake of up to 25,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium from the Kachi Project in Argentina and a 10% investment by WMC in Lake. Click here

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has wrapped up a preliminary drilling program on the El Pilar copper-gold porphyry project and its overlying copper-gold oxide deposit in central Cuba, intersecting what it believes to be oxide and sulphide mineralisation from visual observations. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has expanded its Phase 2 study investigating the effect of paxalisib on diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and other diffuse midline gliomas (DMGs), internationally to include two new sites in Australia. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has demonstrated the low carbon footprint of its Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania thanks to an independent life cycle assessment (LCA). Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has moved to reduce costs and unlock the potential of its proposed Bristol Springs Solar Plant (BSSP) Project in Western Australia through a collaboration agreement with Waroona Energy Pty Ltd, a company developing a 241-megawatt solar farm adjacent to the BSSP. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has kicked off its inaugural drilling campaign at the Cape Ray Gold Project’s Malachite prospect in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML) has identified several potential shallow rare earth and uranium drill targets from magnetic and gravity data modelled by geophysical consultants Geodiscovery Group at the Barkly North Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has unearthed uranium during its maiden greenfields drilling program at the Chilumba prospect in Malawi. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) says the launch by partner Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) of a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the downstream production of lithium carbonate at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation is a logical next step in long-term plans for Quebec. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd and Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY) have formalised a deal to reset the joint venture (JV) ownership structure linked to the Cliff Head JV Project and the Cliff Head Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project in Western Australia. Click here

