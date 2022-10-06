Global Veterinary Imaging Market Increased Growth At A CAGR Value Of Around 4.4% By 2028- Zion Market Research

Global Veterinary Imaging Market Veterinary Imaging Market Global Veterinary Imaging Market Overview

The global veterinary imaging market was worth around USD 1,529.50 mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2269.74 mn by 2028- Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary imaging market is segregated based on animal type, product type, therapeutic area, end user, and region. Based on End-user, the veterinary imaging market is segmented into Veterinary Clinics and Diagnostic Centers, Veterinary Hospitals, and Academic Institutions. The veterinary clinic's segment is expected to hold a dominant outlook over the forecast period owing to the rising number of veterinary clinics being established across the world. The veterinary hospital segment is also expected to see a steady increase in demand in the global veterinary imaging market landscape. Key players functioning in the global veterinary imaging market include GE Healthcare (US), Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium), Carestream Health (US), Esaote S.p.A (Italy), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), Canon Inc. (Japan), Heska Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), E.I. Medical Imaging (US), IMV imaging (UK), SEDECAL (Spain), Clarius Mobile Health (Canada), Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co. Ltd. (China), DRAMIÑSKI S.A. (Poland), Epica Animal Health (US), and ClearVet Digital Radiography Systems (US), MinXray Inc. (US), Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging (UK), Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd (China), Sonoscape Medical Corp. (China), and Reproscan (US).

North America region is expected to hold a dominant outlook in the global veterinary imaging industry landscape. An increasing number of companion animals, rising focus on veterinary care, increasing pet ownership, presence of key veterinary imaging equipment manufacturers, and supportive government initiatives to boost awareness about animal health are some of the major factors propelling the veterinary imaging market landscape in this region over the forecast period.

The global veterinary imaging market was worth around USD 1,529.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 2269.74 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the veterinary imaging market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the veterinary imaging market.

Recent developments:

In September 2021, Canon Inc. a leading optics company based in japan announced the signing of an agreement with Redlen Technologies Inc to make it a Canon-owned firm. This will advance the imaging and radiation detection business of Canon and will help in advancing its veterinary imaging product portfolio as well.

Veterinary Imaging Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing Number of Companion animals

Companion animals have seen a major boom in popularity in the past few years and this trend is expected to majorly propel the veterinary imaging market potential over the forecast period as well. Positive health benefits of having a companion animal such as reduced cardiac arrhythmias, normalized blood pressure, and decreased anxiety are major factors that have boosted the companion animal population across the world and the need for their healthcare as well. This is subsequently driving the veterinary imaging market potential over the forecast period through 2028.

Veterinary imaging is crucial in the diagnostic and treatment of multiple veterinary conditions and this is expected to be the prime factor driving veterinary imaging market potential through 2028. The increasing number of companion animals and increasing pet ownership will further cement the veterinary imaging market stance in the coming years.

Government initiatives to promote veterinary health and increasing research and development in the veterinary imaging market are expected to further boost the veterinary imaging market potential over the forecast period. The rising popularity of benefits offered by companion animals and increasing recommendations by medical professionals will further boost the demand for pet care.

