Dr. Nicholas Bledsoe Voted ‘Best Chiropractor in the Valley 2022’

HARRISONBURG, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Valley Spine Chiropractic is pleased to announce its owner, Dr. Nicholas Bledsoe, is the recipient of the ‘Best Chiropractor in the Valley 2022’ award--an award that speaks to the doctor’s remarkable dedication to his patients and their quality of lifeAs a chiropractor and practice owner, Dr. Bledsoe boasts an undergraduate degree in physiology and kinesiology from the University of Florida, and has worked in a private practice physical therapy clinic as a corrective exercise specialist and chiropractic provider for many Division 1 and other professional athletes. In his spare time, he gives back to the community by contributing to the Board of Directors for Big Brothers and Sisters of Harrisonburg-Rockingham.“At Valley Spine Chiropractic, we prioritize short treatment plans, progressive therapeutic exercises coupled with your adjustments, and no unnecessary modalities or x-rays,” Dr. Bledsoe says. “It is our mission to empower our patients to take an active role in their own healthcare, get better faster, and see a rapid improvement in their quality of life. As a doctor who cares deeply for my patients, I couldn’t be more humbled to be the recipient of this award and look forward to welcoming more clients to my practice in the days and years to come.”In addition to managing his chiropractic clinic, Dr. Bledsoe works with the local Blue Ridge Free Clinic in the desire to help patients who are unable to afford care, and as such, is the only chiropractic practitioner to do so. Dr. Bledsoe also has training in TMJ disorders--a painful condition he treats on a remarkably regular basis.For more information about Dr. Nicholas Bledsoe, or to book an appointment, please visit www.valleyspinechiropractic.com About Valley Spine ChiropracticValley Spine Chiropractic’s mission is to improve patients’ quality of life through evidence-based treatment including chiropractic adjustments, exercise prescription, and soft tissue therapy. The clinic’s goal is to ensure each patient leaves its office empowered with a better understanding of the treatment they receive and a greater knowledge of the functioning of their bodies.