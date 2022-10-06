Office of the Governor

Date: October 5, 2022

Gov. Reynolds announces grant program to reduce language barriers in workforce

DES MOINES, IOWA – Governor Kim Reynolds today announced a new grant opportunity intended to reduce language barriers in the workforce. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will help employers provide sustained programs for English language instruction to support improved communication in the workplace.

“Here in Iowa, we’re focused on breaking down any barrier that may stand in the way of a successful career,” said Governor Reynolds. “As I travel the state, employers regularly highlight the importance of English Language Learner training. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide employers with resources to offer or expand ELL training while at the same time supporting job safety, recruitment and retention efforts.”

The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide a total of $5 million in grants to support employer programs that help employees improve English language proficiency in relation to work-related duties, policies, or procedures. Applicants must be employers or groups of employers with at least 25 full-time employees who are either expanding or creating a language program.

“The ability to communicate is key to making any workplace connection successful,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “This grant opportunity is another great tool to help Iowa employers find the skilled workforce they so desperately need and support employees interested in improving their communication skills at work.”

Applications are now being accepted at IowaGrants.gov and are due on December 2, at 11:59 AM. Visit this link for more information on the grant and the application process.

A webinar will take place on October 11 at 11:00 AM to provide more information on the grant and a Q&A session. Interested employers can sign up to participate by visiting (Link)



