Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,356 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Reynolds announces grant program to reduce language barriers in workforce

Office of the Governor
For Immediate Release
Date: October 5, 2022
Contact: Alex Murphy, (515) 802-0986, Alex.Murphy@Governor.Iowa.Gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Gov. Reynolds announces grant program to reduce language barriers in workforce

DES MOINES, IOWA – Governor Kim Reynolds today announced a new grant opportunity intended to reduce language barriers in the workforce. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will help employers provide sustained programs for English language instruction to support improved communication in the workplace. 

“Here in Iowa, we’re focused on breaking down any barrier that may stand in the way of a successful career,” said Governor Reynolds. “As I travel the state, employers regularly highlight the importance of English Language Learner training. The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide employers with resources to offer or expand ELL training while at the same time supporting job safety, recruitment and retention efforts.” 

The Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program will provide a total of $5 million in grants to support employer programs that help employees improve English language proficiency in relation to work-related duties, policies, or procedures. Applicants must be employers or groups of employers with at least 25 full-time employees who are either expanding or creating a language program. 

“The ability to communicate is key to making any workplace connection successful,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “This grant opportunity is another great tool to help Iowa employers find the skilled workforce they so desperately need and support employees interested in improving their communication skills at work.”  

  • Applications are now being accepted at IowaGrants.gov and are due on December 2, at 11:59 AM. Visit this link for more information on the grant and the application process. 
  • A webinar will take place on October 11 at 11:00 AM to provide more information on the grant and a Q&A session. Interested employers can sign up to participate by visiting (Link)
     

### 

You just read:

Gov. Reynolds announces grant program to reduce language barriers in workforce

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.