Award-Winning Immigration Attorney Anu Gupta Announces Her Firm's New Website
Immigration Desk has the expertise, experience, and sterling reputation that sets the gold standard with a visa approval rate of over 98% success year over year for 20+ years.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anu Gupta, an award-winning and published attorney with 25 years of immigration law experience, is pleased to announce the launch of her law firm’s new website, www.immigrationdesk.com.
— Anu Gupta, Founder & Immigration Attorney
With the launch of the new website, Gupta said, “As an immigrant myself, I have an incredible passion for working with companies to make hiring foreign workers with highly-specialized talents much easier for them.” She added, “Immigration Desk has the expertise, experience, and sterling reputation that sets the gold standard with a visa approval rate of over 98% success year over year for 20+ years.”
With the firm’s tremendous growth and its continued impact in the world of immigration law, Immigration Desk’s primary aim with the new website has been to create a graphically appealing and functional digital presence that streamlines information about the firm for fast and easy browsing. In addition, the new website provides expanded information about the firm’s full range of services, valuable information about immigration options for companies seeking highly specialized foreign workers, and a quick and easy process for new clients to contact the firm.
Of particular note, the new Immigration Desk website contains detailed educational information about visa options for individual investors, entrepreneurs, researchers and scientists, healthcare workers, families, and students.
Immigration Desk invites companies and individuals to learn more about United States immigration by visiting the firm’s new website at www.immigrationdesk.com.
About Immigration Desk
Immigration Desk, founded by award-winning immigration attorney Anu Gupta, is a boutique law firm with a global reach consisting of seasoned immigration lawyers and resourceful immigration paralegals, many of whom have MBAs and a deep understanding of business dynamics that complement the firm’s services. Located at key locations in the United States and across the world, Immigration Desk offers personalized legal services rooted in the desire to deliver the highest level of quality representation and service to its clients. Immigration Desk takes the time necessary to intimately get to know clients and their immigration needs. The firm is internationally known and forward-thinking when it comes to assisting companies in obtaining highly specialized talent in Fintech, Finance, Health Care, Research, Biotech, and IT technology. Immigration Desk also specializes in investor, entrepreneur, and scientist visas.
When Immigration Desk provides representation for a company the firm’s objective is to make the company’s short-term need to hire foreign workers easy, with the ultimate aim to help that company achieve its long-term vision for growth. The firm’s attorneys discuss the company’s background and immigration policies to help design and implement a long-term strategy for hiring and retaining foreign workers. Immigration Desk is also well-known for assisting companies and individuals with difficult cases.
Anu Gupta and the entire Immigration Desk team are passionate about immigration, and that makes the firm an invaluable growth partner for its clients. It is what makes Immigration Desk stronger, more innovative, and more productive than other immigration law firms. Plus, many of Immigration Desk’s staff are immigrants themselves giving them a deep foundational understanding of the immigration journey. That unparalleled immigration experience helps Immigration Desk create a unified world one immigrant at a time.
Immigration Desk can be contacted toll-free at +1-800-688-7892, or visit the firm’s website at www.immigrationdesk.com.
