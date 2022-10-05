Submit Release
Safety decisions for Island Schools

CANADA, October 5 - Student safety remains a top priority, as such four Charlottetown schools will remain closed until at least Friday, October 7.

As crews work long hours to clear roadways, and repair and rebuild critical infrastructure, pedestrians, cyclists and motorist are reminded to always keep a safe and respectful distance from any working crew, downed power lines, and areas where large debris may pose a public safety risk.

The following schools will remain closed until at least Friday:

  • Prince Street Elementary 
  • Queen Charlotte Intermediate
  • St. Jean Elementary
  • West Kent Elementary
  • École Évangéline – classes are being relocated to L'Exposition Agricole et le Festival Acadien grounds, start date yet to be announced

The public is reminded to please remain off school grounds, including playgrounds, until classes resume. 

Media contact:
Autumn Tremere
Department of Education and Lifelong Learning
Agtremere@gov.pe.ca

