Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 9, 2022
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after market close. On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:
Canada & US toll-free – +1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537
Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):
Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 770-2030; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 362-9199; Passcode: 4915537
You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Media Contact
Samantha Sheffield
Manager, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-365-3034
samantha.sheffield@kinross.com
Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com
Source: Kinross Gold Corporation