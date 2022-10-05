Co-Founder Geoff Gosling Returns to DIRTT

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT (or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction, is pleased to welcome Co-founder Geoff Gosling back to DIRTT.



Gosling co-founded DIRTT in 2004 with the idea of an efficient, agile, and sustainable way to build interior spaces and went on to have immeasurable impact on DIRTT’s growth and success. Through a set of guiding principles, Gosling helped establish DIRTT as a unique construction system, differentiated from anything that came before it.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Geoff back to DIRTT,” says Benjamin Urban, DIRTT’s CEO. “His role as a teacher and mentor over the years has had a tremendous impact on our teams and partners. With Geoff helping to facilitate telling the DIRTT story and driving key insights, it’s one way we’re staying true to the core value of DIRTT for our clients, construction partners, and collaborators as we continue to grow.”

Gosling created the original concept of an agile construction system that serves as the backbone for all DIRTT solutions. With the ability to adapt and repurpose DIRTT spaces, sustainability has been a core tenet of DIRTT’s value since inception. Gosling is the inventor behind most of our product patents and some of our most impactful innovations.

After retiring in 2019, Gosling re-joined DIRTT at the end of September, welcomed back by staff and DIRTT Construction Partners alike. “I’m excited to be back with the company I love,” says Gosling. “Some people are simply not made for retirement, and I’m one of them. I’m enjoying being back with this talented team, helping to unlock the true potential of DIRTT.”

