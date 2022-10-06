Phase One Expands Cultural Heritage Digitization Support
First Phase One Copy Stand Supporting Large Format Digitization SolutionCOPENHAGEN, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phase One today introduced the RPS 2300XXL AutoColumn copy stand for large format digitization projects. Designed with a large, super-stable metal base measuring 1300x1000mm, this copy stand supports objects larger than A0. This newly configured large format copy stand is designed to meet the growing needs of museum, archives, and digitization services seeking to preserve and conserve manuscripts or artifacts.
When used with the Phase One iXH 150MP camera, it is easier and more convenient than ever to achieve 300ppi reproduction while meeting the strictest FADGI, Metamorfoze and ISO 19264 digitization guidelines. It offers Phase One’s motorized AutoColumn technology, allowing all steps to be automated through Capture One Cultural Heritage software, resulting in a more efficient and effective digitization workflow with maximum output.
“This is an essential new addition to our offering, expanding Phase One’s flat art reproduction solutions with a copy stand for large format objects,” said Eric Joakim, Phase One Cultural Heritage Portfolio Manager. “Being able to offer our innovative AutoColumn technology for large format digitization projects comes with significant time and workflow efficiencies and follows our mission to optimize digitization outputs across the board.”
The RPS 2300XXL copy stand base comes with a set of heavy-duty, lockable castor wheels and an RPS-175 arm extension, providing accurate and stable camera positioning and support. For large, flat, and thin objects such as maps, newspapers and drawings, a metal cover board is included that can be mounted onto the base, allowing for careful and secure positioning with magnets. A utility shelf under the baseboard provides a convenient solution for placing the controller box and other tools and accessories.
Webinar Invitation
See the new copy stand in our upcoming webinar about scaling large format digitization projects. Eric Joakim will present the new set-up and streamlined workflow, showcasing the ease-of-use of the AutoColumn technology, when handling larger than A0 objects. Register here for the demonstration: https://phaseone.ws/webinar_large_format
For more information and technical details, please see: https://phaseone.ws/copy_stand_large_format
• Column height: 2.3m AutoColumn
• Total height: 3.1m
• Base Footprint 1300x1260mm
• Baseboard: 1300x1000mm
• Utility shelf size: 1300x545mm
• Includes RPS-175 camera arm extension (180mm)
• Includes 1mm powder coated steel baseboard overlay for use with magnets
• Camera mounting plate: Arca Swiss type dovetail
• Computer interface: USB 2.0
• Total Weight: 180kg
Pricing and availability
RPS 2300XXL AutoColumn copy stand is available now as part of a Phase One solution. Pricing for Phase One digitization solutions starts at 79,999 USD. Please contact Phase One https://digitization.phaseone.com/products/complete-solutions/flat-copy-scanning/ or your local Phase One Cultural Heritage Specialist Partner https://digitization.phaseone.com/contact-phase-one/find-a-local-partner/.
About Phase One
Phase One A/S is a leading provider of high-end imaging technology for aerial mapping, industrial inspection, cultural heritage digitization and commercial photography. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with regional offices in New York, Denver, Cologne, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, Phase One nurtures long-term relationships with customers, technology partners and its global network of distributors, often playing the role of digital imaging partner to customers with special requirements. It is with this passion for service that Phase One continually exceeds customer expectations and drives the imaging industry forward. https://www.phaseone.com
Phase One is a registered trademark of Phase One A/S. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
Kathy Madison, MADISON Group PR
Phase One
