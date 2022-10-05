Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,067 in the last 365 days.

i3 Broadband completes purchase of VoiceSpring, industry leading cloud based VoIP company

Paul Cronin, i3 Broadband CEO

Paul Cronin, i3 Broadband CEO

i3 Broadband is a leading Midwest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider of 100% fiber-optic broadband service.

VoiceSpring logo

VoiceSpring logo

Merger supports broadband providers rapid commercial product portfolio expansion to serve growing business customer base

With i3 Broadband’s focus on commercial product line expansion, acquiring VoiceSpring was a logical next step.”
— Paul Cronin, i3 Broadband CEO
PEORIA, ILL., USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i3 Broadband, a leading Midwest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider of 100% fiber-optic broadband service, announced today an acquisition of assets and operational merger with VoiceSpring®, Inc. a top rated cloud-based VOIP provider serving commercial businesses headquartered in Illinois.

I3 Broadband, based in Peoria, Illinois, is quickly expanding its footprint in the region with a newly dedicated focus on growing its commercial customer base. “With i3 Broadband’s focus on commercial product line expansion, acquiring VoiceSpring was a logical next step,” said Paul Cronin, CEO of i3 Broadband. “VoiceSpring has built a reliable and well respected product that matches our standards of excellence and will allow us to deliver unmatched quality and pricing to our business customers seeking cloud hosted phone systems and SIP trunk subscriptions.”

For the foreseeable future, operations will continue as-is at VoiceSpring and all company employees will remain in place. “We have developed a merger transition plan that takes us into 2024 and fully leverages the well-oiled machine VoiceSpring customers rely on for their business needs,” said Jane Larson, i3 Broadband CMSO. “VoiceSpring is known for delivering exceptional service, support, and equipment to its clientele and this merger further strengthens our business offerings at i3 Broadband.”

Outgoing VoiceSpring CEO Doug Oberlander said, “As I look toward retirement, I feel confident in i3 Broadband’s ability to continue serving VoiceSpring’s customers with a commitment to client satisfaction, and to welcoming our employees to the i3 team with shared company core values of dependability, respect, and service to others.” He added, “After meeting with Paul Cronin and the i3 team and learning about the great work they are doing, we knew they were the best choice to continue our longtime dedication to serving the people of Illinois.”

The transaction closed on October 3. For more information about i3 Broadband visit www.i3broadband.com or email info@i3broadband.com.

###

About i3 Broadband
i3 Broadband is the leading fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband, Television, and Voice services to residential and commercial customers throughout Central Illinois and Missouri. It also serves select markets in the East Bay of Rhode Island. i3 Broadband is committed to providing the best customer experience possible through local operations, exceptional staff, and community involvement. For more information, visit i3broadband.com or call (309) 689-0711.

Contacts
For i3 Broadband
Jane Larson, CMSO
marketing@i3broadband.net

Kerry Andersen
1905 New Media
+1 337-292-0725
email us here

You just read:

i3 Broadband completes purchase of VoiceSpring, industry leading cloud based VoIP company

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.