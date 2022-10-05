i3 Broadband completes purchase of VoiceSpring, industry leading cloud based VoIP company
With i3 Broadband’s focus on commercial product line expansion, acquiring VoiceSpring was a logical next step.”PEORIA, ILL., USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i3 Broadband, a leading Midwest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider of 100% fiber-optic broadband service, announced today an acquisition of assets and operational merger with VoiceSpring®, Inc. a top rated cloud-based VOIP provider serving commercial businesses headquartered in Illinois.
I3 Broadband, based in Peoria, Illinois, is quickly expanding its footprint in the region with a newly dedicated focus on growing its commercial customer base. “With i3 Broadband’s focus on commercial product line expansion, acquiring VoiceSpring was a logical next step,” said Paul Cronin, CEO of i3 Broadband. “VoiceSpring has built a reliable and well respected product that matches our standards of excellence and will allow us to deliver unmatched quality and pricing to our business customers seeking cloud hosted phone systems and SIP trunk subscriptions.”
For the foreseeable future, operations will continue as-is at VoiceSpring and all company employees will remain in place. “We have developed a merger transition plan that takes us into 2024 and fully leverages the well-oiled machine VoiceSpring customers rely on for their business needs,” said Jane Larson, i3 Broadband CMSO. “VoiceSpring is known for delivering exceptional service, support, and equipment to its clientele and this merger further strengthens our business offerings at i3 Broadband.”
Outgoing VoiceSpring CEO Doug Oberlander said, “As I look toward retirement, I feel confident in i3 Broadband’s ability to continue serving VoiceSpring’s customers with a commitment to client satisfaction, and to welcoming our employees to the i3 team with shared company core values of dependability, respect, and service to others.” He added, “After meeting with Paul Cronin and the i3 team and learning about the great work they are doing, we knew they were the best choice to continue our longtime dedication to serving the people of Illinois.”
The transaction closed on October 3. For more information about i3 Broadband visit www.i3broadband.com or email info@i3broadband.com.
About i3 Broadband
i3 Broadband is the leading fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) operator in Illinois, providing Gigabit-speed Broadband, Television, and Voice services to residential and commercial customers throughout Central Illinois and Missouri. It also serves select markets in the East Bay of Rhode Island. i3 Broadband is committed to providing the best customer experience possible through local operations, exceptional staff, and community involvement. For more information, visit i3broadband.com or call (309) 689-0711.
